Wonderful Pistachios - Get Crackin’ America

The company used its 30 seconds of Super Bowl time to break free from the formula it had been using for the preceding few years: “Honey badger does it badass,” for example, or “Dennis Rodman does it because he’s nuts.” Its twin 15-second spots, which bracketed another marketer’s ad on Super Bowl Sunday but are presented here as one block, star Stephen Colbert at the beginning of a year-long endorsement deal and in character as his buffoonish alter ego, then still in play on Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report.” The spots, which followed the brand’s 2013 Super Bowl ad starring Psy (“Get Crackin’”), were the work of The Fire Station, an in-house agency, and director Tom Kuntz, who helmed Volkswagen’s “Get Happy” Super Bowl ad the year before. Production company: MJZ. Executive creative director: Liz Leow. Creative director: Kim Genkinger. Associate creative director: Jennifer Young. Senior copywriter: Grant Lavezzoli. Producer: Anne Kurtzman. Director of Photography: Philippe Lesourd. Line Producer: Stephanie Bruni. Editorial: Rock Paper Scissors. Editor: Stewart Reeves. Assistant editor: Clarke Rives. Executive producer: Carol Lynn Weaver. Producer: Alexandra Zickerick. Color: CO3. Colorist: Stefan Sonnenfeld. Producer: Rhubie Jovanov. Mix: Juice West. Mixer: Bob Gremore. BRAND: Wonderful Pistachios YEAR: 2014 AGENCY: internal SUPERBOWL: XLVIII QUARTER AIRED: Q2