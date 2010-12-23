Accenture: Bacteria

On Jan. 1, 2001, Andersen Consulting changed its name to Accenture. On Jan. 28, it used the Super Bowl to make sure the world knew the new brand, using four in-game ads by WPP’s Young & Rubicam with the on-screen legend, “Formerly known as Andersen Consulting.”It was perhaps easier for Accenture to secure the time in 2001 than it would have been in 2000, the so-called “Dot-Com Bowl.” As Silicon Valley startups largely sat out the big game a year after dominating it, Accenture told The New York Timesit was happy to capitalize:‘’This time around, the circumstances are better because there’s a lot less clutter than last year,‘’ said James E. Murphy, global managing director for marketing and communications at Accenture in New York, the company formerly known as Andersen Consulting. Accenture (pronounced Ack-SEN-chure) plans to run four commercials during the game to be created by Young & Rubicam Advertising in New York, part of the Young & Rubicam division of the WPP Group.‘’We need to move from the old identity to the new in a brief period of time, so this makes a lot of sense for us,‘’ Mr. Murphy said. ‘’It puts a big exclamation point on it by being on the Super Bowl.‘’In addition to “Bacteria,” which uses new developments in circuitry to signal the need for forward-thinking business consulting, Accenture announced itself with”Birthday,“”Test Drive,“and”Virtual Surgery.“BRAND:AccentureYEAR:2001AGENCY:Young & RubicamSUPERBOWL:XXXV