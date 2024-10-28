Target—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Target Corp. is a discount retailer based in Minneapolis. Target operated 1,956 U.S. stores as of February 2024. Business segments and operations See more: Target’s business and brands Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Target’s stated “net advertising costs.” Target disclosed net advertising costs of $1.4 billion in fiscal 2023 (year ended February 2024), down 6.7% from $1.5 billion in 2022. Target’s 10-K for fiscal 2023 said: “Advertising costs consist primarily of digital advertisements and media broadcast. Digital advertising costs are generally expensed as incurred when the consumer engages with the advertisement through clicks or views, while media broadcast costs are generally expensed at first showing or distribution of the advertisement. “Reimbursements from vendors that are for specific, incremental, and identifiable advertising costs are recognized as offsets of these advertising costs within Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (SG&A Expenses).” U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Target’s stated net advertising costs. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Target financial results Read Target’s annual filing Rankings Target ranked as the world’s No. 10 retailer in the Top 250 ranking based on fiscal 2021 sales in Deloitte’s Global Powers of Retailing 2023 report. Management and employees Brian Cornell is Target’s chair and CEO. See more: Target management See more: Target careers Stock Target trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: TGT History Target’s origins date to 1902, when George Dayton opened Dayton Dry Goods Co. in Minneapolis. Dayton Co. opened its first Target discount store in 1962. Dayton later acquired Michigan retailer Hudson’s and Chicago department store Marshall Field’s. The company eventually rebranded its department stores as Marshall Field’s. Dayton Hudson Corp. in 2000 renamed itself Target Corp. In 2004, the company sold Marshall Field’s and another chain, Mervyn’s. Marshall Field’s was later acquired by Macy’s, which rebranded the stores as Macy’s. Mervyn’s filed for bankruptcy and liquidated in 2008. See more: Target’s history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n