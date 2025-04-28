How BuzzFeed is launching shoppable ads with ShopsenseAI

Shopsense AI, which helps entertainment companies build shoppable moments directly from their content, announced a partnership with BuzzFeed that will bring new ad-driven commerce experiences to the media brand’s website. This marks Shopsense’s first collaboration with an online publishing partner, following numerous tie-ups with streamers and TV channels such as Paramount, Tubi and The CW. BuzzFeed will incorporate two new ad formats inside its articles. Firstly, browsable carousels of products that are relevant to the content of the story, featuring items from numerous retailers in Shopsense’s sizable partner network; and sponsored carousels of items curated by a single retailer. Both sets of carousels will be continually updated by Shopsense’s AI technology to reflect fluctuations in inventory, promotions and payment options. The e-commerce tie-up comes as media companies look for stronger methods of parlaying their consumer insights into shoppable content opportunities for brands. The trend, popularized by TikTok’s offerings, has grown to include numerous streamers, including Max (owned by Warner Bros. Discovery) and Peacock (owned by NBCUniversal). BuzzFeed’s inclusion marks a significant expansion of shoppable advertising into the online publishing space. Also read: How AI search platforms characterize brands “BuzzFeed’s influence makes them the perfect partner to show what’s possible when storytelling and shopping are seamlessly connected,” said Glenn Fishback, co-founder and CEO of Shopsense. “We’re unlocking new revenue across all content formats, from video to editorial.” Shopsense has emerged as a key player in linking media companies to retailers through shoppable content. The ad tech company offers streamers and TV channels a product browsing experience that viewers can access within a piece of content, such as through an on-screen QR code linking to a mobile site. These experiences are, in essence, little online shops filled with items related to the entertainment program. Shopsense has access to catalogs belonging to more than 1,250 retail partners, allowing for a range of customizable storefronts. For example, CBS has used Shopsense to build commerce opportunities inside PGA Tour broadcasts, which link to s featuring golf gear similar to that which the athletes on screen are wearing. Paramount also partnered with Shopsense to offer an online store tied to last year’s red carpet event preceding the CMT Music Awards. The storefront was sponsored by Walmart. Recently, Shopsense has leaned more heavily into using AI to make its offerings faster to implement and easier to customize. A tie-up last fall with The CW for its college football broadcasts was the first to use Shopsense’s Commerce OS platform, which can build a shop based on a simple text prompt; an example would be: “Build a Clemson Football storefront sponsored by Dick’s.” The ad tech company last month integrated AI agents, or autonomous AI assistants, to further automate the platform’s processes. Moreover, Shopsense offers an AI-powered feature called Lens that allows viewers to snap a picture of the on-screen person’s outfit and immediately shop that apparel in a digital storefront. This storefront appears within the larger ecosystem built by Shopsense for the host media company, so that they can retain metrics on consumer and shopping data. Shopsense first launched Lens last year with Paramount for its stream of the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Data-driven Marketing Playbook: Join industry leaders on May 22 to explore how data can drive marketing strategies, optimize media buying and improve customer engagement. Learn more here.