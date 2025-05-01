How ChatGPT’s shopping update gives brands a boost in the AI chatbot

ChatGPT’s new retail experience and forthcoming merchant program signal positive developments for marketers from an AI stalwart that has mostly eschewed brands and their interests. Advertising is still unavailable in any form on ChatGPT, even while competitors such as AI search startup Perplexity explore sponsored content opportunities. While OpenAI hasn’t moved an inch on formal ads, the company appears more willing to let brands benefit from ChatGPT’s enormous user base. This week, ChatGPT Search began offering its most structured retail experience yet, with an interface that improves brands’ ability to provide clear information about their products and potentially drive purchases on the platform, which is now seeing 1 billion web searches per week. OpenAI also teased a forthcoming merchant program that will allow brands to plug their product feeds directly into ChatGPT to provide the platform with easier access to up-to-date information. The announcement indicates a growing openness from the AI company to bringing brands into ChatGPT’s search experience in order to meet shoppers, experts told Ad Age. “Having a direct shopping integration is going to make it more likely to complete a transaction,” said Damian Rollison, senior director of market insights for marketing platform SOCi. The update coincides with a discovery made in April by tech outlet TestingCatalog that ChatGPT was programmed to enable Shopify purchasing, according to details in the AI’s public code. This suggests that Shopify merchants may soon be able to sell items to ChatGPT users directly within the platform. OpenAI declined to comment for this story. Marketers are starting to see more retail opportunities from various AI platforms. Microsoft last week launched a merchant program for Copilot’s shopping experience that enables price alerts, product suggestions and check-out directly in the Copilot app. Perplexity launched a shopping assistant last fall that also featured in-app checkout. Meanwhile, brands and agencies are redesigning their web strategies to accommodate the growth of AI search, in order to be discovered by platforms that crawl websites and return that information in search results. How ChatGPT helps users shop ChatGPT’s shopping update essentially clarifies the retail experience for both shoppers and brands. When its “search” button is selected, the platform will scour the web for products relevant to a user’s prompt and display its results in a carousel featuring product details, prices, reviews and links to where the user can buy them. The update is currently available to all ChatGPT users in the U.S. and includes shopping categories such as personal hygiene, fashion and food. Previously, ChatGPT could provide much of the same information to users, but it was mostly listed in the form of straight text. The new visual carousel structures products in a way that is familiar to online shoppers, Rollison said. (Google and social platforms such as Instagram have long offered similar carousels.) In ChatGPT, users click the item, which opens a sidebar offering more information including merchant options. Those options link to the product page on the merchant’s website, where checkout still must be completed. The familiarity of a traditional web search structure, combined with ChatGPT’s abilities to personalize search, could help users find products more easily than they’re used to, and thus help brands get discovered by the platform’s millions of search users, Rollison said. Of particular usefulness is an “Ask about this” feature available in the carousel of products, in which a user can pose specific questions to the AI about the product in question. “The experience cuts through the chatter and gives a user exactly what they want,” Rollison said. This should appeal to brands because it could bridge gaps, such as an oversaturation of unwanted items, that currently impede online shoppers from purchasing products, Rollison added. Soon, ChatGPT will integrate memory for shopping, in which the bot will remember information from past conversations with a user when surfacing web results. An example provided by OpenAI is a user asking ChatGPT for dog costumes; in this scenario, the AI recalled from a previous conversation that the user said they didn’t like clowns, so the web results it ultimately returned did not include clown costumes. ChatGPT’s merchant program ChatGPT’s updates could prove to help pair brands with consumers showing serious purchase intent. OpenAI is also establishing a merchant program to assist brands in providing ChatGPT users with the most up-to-date information on their products. Submissions to the program are not currently open, and OpenAI did not provide a timeline for when they will be, but the company is offering an interest form for brands that wish to be kept in the loop. A brand representative must provide their name and email, brand and brand’s URL, and select from a list of relevant shopping verticals, which include automotive, fashion and apparel, food and beverage and many others. The program signals OpenAI’s growing willingness to integrate brands more closely in its services, said Andrew Frank, research VP and distinguished analyst for Gartner. “At some point, AI companies have to look a little harder at commercial opportunities,” Frank said, referencing the fact that OpenAI has avoided advertising as a source of revenue, instead opting for ChatGPT subscriptions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman doubled down on this position in a March interview with tech newsletter Stratechery, saying that “we’re never going to take money to change [product] placement.” However, in the same breath, Altman entertained the possibility for an affiliate marketing program that could see OpenAI take a small cut of the sale of products made through ChatGPT. For now, OpenAI does not take any commission fees for these kinds of sales. The current scope of its planned merchant program may be narrow, but OpenAI could eventually expand it to include more benefits for brands, such as through direct partnerships with retailers, Frank said. The potential integration between ChatGPT and Shopify, discovered by TestingCatalog, illustrates this possibility; Shopify merchants may soon be exposed to ChatGPT’s large user base, and by not forcing users to leave the AI platform to purchase their items, merchants could resolve a point of friction. Product discovery is another point of friction, but OpenAI is not letting brands get any closer to determining ChatGPT’s search results. The platform predominantly ranks merchants and products based on the order they are ranked on third-party websites, according to OpenAI’s announcement. These include Amazon, Walmart, smaller retailers and review sites. Moreover, ChatGPT does not re-rank merchants based on price, shipping or return policies, although OpenAI expects to evolve this approach, according to the company’s announcement. ChatGPT may also simplify product titles and descriptions from the information it pulls from third-party websites if it finds that merchants use multiple titles and descriptions for the same product. With these guardrails in mind, “it’s pretty clear that organizations are rethinking their web strategies,” Frank said. This pertains mostly to updating one's website so that AI search platforms can effectively crawl the information and return it in search results. Both brands and agencies are doing this as more people use AI search tools to navigate the internet. OpenAI provided one last and essential tip for companies hoping to show up in ChatGPT's search results: make sure your site hasn't blocked the chatbot. Doing this would effectively hide your information and guarantee that ChatGPT doesn't use the site as a source. Marketers who just felt a chill run down their spines can check the robots.txt files in their website directories to view settings for "OAI-SearchBot," ChatGPT's web crawler.