How Meta’s new AI ad model recommends creative for marketers

Meta says it’s made a major AI advance in how it recommends ads—and is beginning to share how the tech works behind the scenes. In recent weeks, Meta has given advertisers a closer look into its improvements and how they apply to ads, after it revealed a new ads-picking AI it dubbed GEM, or Generative Ads Recommendation Modeler. Meta says its new model, GEM, represents a jump in scaling AI training for ad delivery—one made necessary by a “Cambrian explosion” of creative fueled by the rise of generative AI. More than 4 million Meta advertisers have used at least one of its generative AI ad tools, according to the company. Meta needed to build GEM to help sort the growing clutter, said Matt Steiner, Meta’s VP, monetization infrastructure, ranking and AI foundations. Meta needed to build GEM to help sort the growing clutter, said Matt Steiner, Meta's VP, monetization infrastructure, ranking and AI foundations. 

"The technological breakthrough in GEM is that we have doubled the efficiency of the scaling law for recommender systems," Steiner told Ad Age recently. "We're now twice as efficient at producing performance improvements when feeding data into a model training system." The scaling law dictates how much data a model can train on before it starts to see diminishing returns. Meta knows GEM is much more advanced because it saw ad conversions— consumers acting on the ads—jump 5% when it turned it on, Steiner said. Meta is set to invest up to $65 billion in AI this year alone, money that is going to more computing power, GPU chips from Nvidia, and server farms the size of small cities. To justify the investment, Meta is building consumer-facing products such as the Meta AI assistant, and research and development is clearly going to its ads platform. Meta is pushing for more AI adoption in advertising, weening some marketers off the need for granular controls over setting their target demographics and the mixes of products displayed in shopping ads. If the AI can understand the end consumer better than the marketer, then it could potentially find new customers and up-sell existing ones. Many advertisers are skeptical about AI and whether it can outperform their knowledge about their target demos. Steiner sat down with Ad Age to explain GEM, why it's next-level and how it works. This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Walk me through Meta's AI ad models so far. A little tour through history: We launched Meta Lattice in 2023. That allows us to combine models that service different objectives by training one model on both objectives' data, improving the performance for both objectives with a more efficient model. Then, in 2024, we rolled out Andromeda, which is a hardware, software, machine learning, co-design effort with our partners at Nvidia to bring much more powerful computing hardware to the first stage of ad recommendations, which is called “selection.” Selection is an increasingly challenging problem because generative AI models used in creative have caused a Cambrian explosion of creative, so there’s just a lot more creative to pick from. The second stage of ad recommendations is actually ranking those ads that have been selected. We get a candidate list of a large number of ads, and we rank them to figure out which one is most likely to be something that you’re interested in, likely to engage with, likely to convert on for an advertiser. The generative ads recommendation model, GEM, is focused on that second stage. [Also read: How a fake AI-generated KFC ad provoked creatives] Explain GEM to me like I’m 5, but also a genius. A little bit of the way that this works is GEM works off “sequence learning.” You may be familiar with large language models. They’re very popular these days, all the rage. They basically predict what word is likely to come next in a sequence like a sentence. The ads recommender system has been working to build sequence learning for user purchase journeys, as well. Say, you decide, “I’m going to get into cycling.” You buy a bike, then maybe you buy a bike helmet and some biking gloves. Maybe you improve the padding on your handlebars; maybe you get an aerodynamic water bottle; upgrade the brakes on your bike; maybe buy some of those tight bike shorts that everybody bikes around Palo Alto with. That’s a sequence of purchases associated with getting into biking. A sequence learning model would learn, “this is a common sequence of steps that somebody takes.” And once you start buying one or two things here, you’re likely to buy more, substantially increasing the probability that you will convert on an ad for any of those other items in the sequence. So, the generative ads recommendation model builds those sequences for all the products and services that we’ve seen advertisers create ads for. How is GEM an evolution of Andromeda, a model some advertisers may know already? Andromeda is hardware, software and a machine learning model all co-designed together. We designed the hardware with Nvidia, the software we built internally, the machine learning model we built internally, and they’re end-to-end optimized to improve recall for the first stage of ads recommendation, which is the stage where we find all the ads that might be interesting to you. The first step is to pick the ads that might be relevant to you, and that’s where we’re applying substantially more powerful computing hardware in the form of Andromeda and a machine learning model that’s tailored for that hardware platform to improve the quality of the ads that are selected. Then the second stage, after we’ve picked up the ads that you might be interested in, the second stage from the recommendation step, is ranking those candidate ads into the ads you are most likely to be interested in, engage with and convert on. That’s where GEM has been a large technological leap forward for Meta, and specifically Meta AI. What’s this leap? You may know that there is a property called “the scaling law for large language models.” The scaling law for large language models predicts how much your quality will improve with the more data you train your model on. There is a very different scaling law for recommender systems—like “show me the content in my feed” or “pick an ad to show me,” those are called recommender systems. They operate on a very different scaling law, because recommender systems are personalized, whereas large language model responses are mostly not personalized. The technological breakthrough in GEM is that we have doubled the efficiency of the scaling law for recommender systems. We’re now twice as efficient at producing performance improvements when feeding data into a model training system. How do you know it’s so advanced? There’s obviously quite a suite of metrics that we look at, but the metric that our advertising partners care about is conversions. Are we accomplishing what they are paying us to accomplish? And there we’ve seen an increase in ad conversions of 5%, so that is a huge improvement for the models that the GEM technology has rolled out to. Is GEM being used to recommend all posts and videos, or just ads? Right now, we're announcing the first launch of this breakthrough in recommender systems technology in the ads domain. And we would expect to apply that to other domains in the future, but we don't have anything to announce there. Do advertisers need to use the AI ad campaigns in Advantage+ to get a lift from GEM? All advertisers will benefit from this. The advertisers that use Advantage+ should benefit a little bit more as a lot more of the campaign setup will be able to be coordinated across these machine learning models that are making decisions about which users to see which content.