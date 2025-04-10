Microsoft dramatizes AI uses cases in new Copilot campaign

Microsoft launched an ad campaign Thursday to promote both the enterprise and consumer versions of its AI assistant, Copilot. This marks the tech company’s first Copilot-focused campaign since its spot during last year’s Super Bowl. The campaign, featuring 15- and 30-second online video ads, focuses on removing the chaos of AI by emphasizing that users are in charge of how the assistant works for them, Yusuf Mehdi, executive VP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told Ad Age. Microsoft will highlight this by dramatizing different AI use cases. For example, one of the enterprise-focused ads shows a team of employees analyzing a haystack in a conference room, until one employee—representing the use of Copilot—applies a metal detector to surface the needle. In a consumer-facing ad, a student asks Copilot to create a quiz from the astronomy notes she is studying, and her room is transformed into a game show-like environment. The campaign comes as AI companies dial up their marketing efforts to reach new customers. OpenAI launched a campaign last week aimed at college students that includes billboards and online ads, while Perplexity debuted an ad last month that featured “Squid Game” actor Lee Jung-jae. The version of Copilot that is designed for consumers has fewer technical features than the enterprise version, dubbed Microsoft 365 Copilot, but it has more personality, Mehdi said. Microsoft’s ad campaign was created with production company Panay Films. During the next 90 days, Microsoft will compare the performance of its dozens of ads before scaling up the campaign around the creative that returns the best results. This expansion will bring the best ads to more audiences on more digital platforms, and could eventually include airing them as national TV spots, Mehdi said. In the first 90 days, the ads will run on social media, streaming platforms and YouTube. The campaign will also include a social media plan with creator partnerships. Creators will demonstrate uses of Copilot to their followings. Mehdi declined to disclose which creators will be involved. Previously, Microsoft has developed social series with popular personalities, such as ”The Reheat" with food influencer Keith Lee. Microsoft also recently launched another marketing effort around AI called “Abuela-Approved AI.” “Abuela” means “grandmother” in Spanish, and the tech giant conducted research into how Latina moms use AI to inform the campaign. Microsoft is partnering with creators and their moms to tell stories about their AI usage in the marketing effort that leads up to Mother’s Day on May 11. Join Ad Age for the Data-Driven Marketing Playbook on May 22