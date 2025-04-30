How Google’s AI ad update can help advertisers better track campaign performance

Google is adding “channel reporting” in AI ad campaigns, showing advertisers whether they ran on search, display, YouTube, Maps, Gmail and other settings, a move that could shine a light on often opaque automation. On Wednesday, Google announced the update to AI-powered campaigns in Performance Max, or PMax, as advertisers have been asking for more control and transparency from the platform that runs more and more of the advertising process, including selecting where the ads appear. Google added a few key reporting tools that show more details about where AI is sending ads and how those ads perform. Another update was made to search ads, where Google will now deliver reports on search terms, showing what exact searches accompany their ads. Advertisers can adjust their search campaigns—rewriting text and controlling keywords—to up their chances of appearing alongside search terms that perform well and avoid appearing in search queries that are a bad fit. Key Takeaways Agencies and advertisers ask for AI transparency The new reporting was partly prompted by advertisers asking for more details about PMax and other AI ads, according to Tal Akabas, product director, Google Ads. “That’s something that we’ve heard feedback and questions from advertisers for a while, and so we’re addressing that head on,” Akabas said. More than 1 million advertisers are now using PMax campaigns, but there have been holdouts—small- and medium-sized businesses that were grandfathered into older modes of search and shopping ads, and also large advertisers that want to keep close watch on where their ads are firing on Google properties. There have been issues with safety and quality across the industry, as brands have seen ads appear on third-party websites they would rather avoid. Ad agencies are grappling with the rise of AI and automation in the major ad platforms. Meta has an AI campaign called Advantage+ and Amazon has Performance+, which decide where ads run, which audiences are most likely to respond to the ads and the bidding process to win the ad slots. As AI takes over, advertisers lose some of the finer mechanisms to guide campaigns. The AI is often referred to as a black box preventing advertisers from understanding how it works and adjusting their strategies accordingly. “Buyers need clear insight into where their money is going and what is actually driving results so they can make smarter decisions, shift budgets if needed,” said Calvin Nichols, head of paid search at agency Wpromote, in an email to Ad Age. “Things like knowing which channels are performing, how specific assets are doing, and getting more detail at the search query level would allow advertisers to make informed choices instead of relying solely on automation.” Agencies are mainly dabbling in PMax as a part of their strategies as opposed to using it for all their campaigns. New campaigns are immediately opted into PMax, too, which means all small businesses are automatically funneled into the program. “We do see pretty good traction with the big agencies,” Akabas told Ad Age. “They obviously want more reporting, more controls. That's their bread and butter, and how they, you know, make their money." Brands watch ad spend Google launched the new AI reporting ahead of Google Marketing Live, its major advertising conference set for May 21. It also comes as marketers are looking to account for every ad dollar as the economy is freshly panicked by tariffs. “Brands are starting to pull back and put more money into standard search or shopping campaigns, where they have more control and can optimize in real time,” Nichols said. “In times of uncertainty, it is natural to revert back to what is proven and familiar.” Armed with data about the AI campaigns, brands and agencies could make changes to campaigns and their creative to get a boost, Akabas said. “If there are reasons that a certain channel is either under serving or not serving, we’ll try to guide you ways that you might fix that,” Akabas said. Google, however, also is telling advertisers not to overly think their strategies if reporting shows that one channel, say YouTube, is outperforming another such as display. Advertiser might wonder why they don’t just put all their eggs into the higher-performing channel. “We do recommend that advertisers don’t over-focus on individual [return on investment] for particular channels, especially on short time frames,” Akabas said. “What we’re trying to do in Performance Max is optimize the next marginal dollar on the advertiser‘s behalf, where we’ve confined the cheapest conversion.” The advertising outcomes hinge on training the AI to go after goals set by the advertiser, such as pursuing new customers with the potential for the highest lifetime value. The AI needs some free reign to find that audience, and platforms with these automated products often tell advertisers to give the AI room to test audiences, which returns data that helps refine its decision-making. Google wants advertisers to point its AI in the right direction, with guardrails, so they can still get the largest audience possible without constraining their ads from appearing across the web in a variety of formats. “It’s a way for them, potentially, to scale to a new market, spin up a new product line, test out certain creatives,” Akabas said.