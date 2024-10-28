Toyota—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Toyota Motor Corp. is the world’s biggest vehicle marketer based on the number of vehicles sold. The automaker held the top spot based on calendar 2023 sales for the fourth consecutive year. Toyota ranked No. 2 in U.S. vehicle sales in 2023, behind General Motors Co. Toyota’s headquarters is in Toyota City, Japan. Its North America operations are based in Plano, Texas, near Dallas. Business segments and operations Toyota sold a record 11.2 million vehicles worldwide in 2023, up 7.2% from 2022. See more: Toyota’s global business, global holdings and U.S. business Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Toyota’s financial results Read Toyota’s annual filing Agencies Toyota hired Saatchi & Saatchi (then known as Dancer Fitzgerald Sample) as its U.S. agency in 1975. Deals and strategic moves Mazda: Toyota in August 2017 announced an alliance with Japanese automaker Mazda Motor Corp. Under the agreement, Mazda gave Toyota shares in Mazda valued at about $450 million, giving Toyota a 5.05% stake in Mazda. Toyota in turn gave Mazda shares in Toyota equivalent in value to those Mazda shares, resulting in Mazda getting a 0.25% stake in Toyota. The companies completed the transactions in October 2017. As part of the deal, the two companies built a 50/50 joint-venture factory in Alabama to assemble a Toyota new crossover (Corolla Cross) and a new Mazda crossover (CX-50). The factory opened in 2021. The two companies also agreed to work together to develop technologies for electric vehicles. Subaru: Toyota formed an alliance with Japanese automaker Subaru Corp. in 2005 and expanded the relationship in 2008 and in 2019. Under the expanded alliance announced in September 2019, Toyota increased its stake in Subaru to 20.00% from 16.83%. Daihatsu: Toyota owns a majority of Daihatsu Motor Co., a Japan-based marketer of small cars. Hino: Toyota as of March 2024 owned 50.19% of the voting interests in Hino Motors, a publicly traded Japanese company that produces and sells commercial trucks and buses. Toyota, Hino, Daimler Truck Holding and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. in May 2023 announced an agreement to merge Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso. Daimler Truck, a Germany-based truck and bus company, as of year-end 2023 owned about 89% of Japan-based Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. Toyota and Daimler Truck planned to equally invest in the listed holding company of the merged Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino. The deal was still pending as of fall 2024. Mercedes-Benz Group (formerly Daimler) spun off Daimler Truck in 2021. Other deals and strategic moves: Toyota in 2016 discontinued Scion, a youth-oriented brand. Toyota had established Scion in 2003 as a test laboratory division for Toyota Motor Sales USA. Model year 2017 Scions were rebranded as Toyotas starting in August 2016. Management and employees Koji Sato succeeded Akio Toyoda as president-CEO of Toyota Motor Corp. in April 2023. Sato was born Oct. 19, 1969, and joined Toyota in 1992. He was chief branding officer, president of Lexus International and president of Toyota’s Gazoo Racing Co. before taking the CEO post. Toyoda, a member of the company’s founding family, had been president-CEO since 2009. See more: Toyota global management See more: Toyota North American management See more: Toyota careers Stock Toyota trades on the Toyko Stock Exchange. Ticker: 7203 History Toyota Motor Corp. was founded in 1937. Toyota museums and heritage History of Toyota in U.S. Toyota’s first 75 years See more: Toyota history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n