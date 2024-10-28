U.S. government—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview The U.S. government ranked as one of the nation’s top 100 advertisers based on 2023 spending, with marketing programs ranging from health campaigns and military job recruitment to Census Bureau and U.S. Postal Service advertising. See more: Index of U.S. government departments and agencies See more: U.S. government contract opportunities See more: Elected officials Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 History U.S. history timeline from the Library of Congress \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n