Wayfair—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Wayfair is an online marketer of furniture, decor and home goods, offering more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers. Wayfair was founded in 2002 (as Smart Tech Toys) and is based in Boston. Business segments and operations Wayfair operates six key online sites: Wayfair: “The destination for all things home.” The company’s flagship mass-market brand, launched in 2011. Joss & Main: “The ultimate style edit for home.” Wayfair launched Joss & Main in 2010. AllModern: “All of modern, made simple.” Wayfair launched AllModern in 2006. Birch Lane: “Classic style for joyful living.” Wayfair launched Birch Lane in 2014. Perigold: “The destination for luxury home.” Wayfair launched Perigold in 2017. Wayfair Professional: “Just right for Pros.” See more: Wayfair’s business and brands In late 2011, Wayfair made the strategic decision to close and permanently redirect more than 240 of its niche websites into Wayfair.com to create a one-stop shop for furniture, decor and home goods. The company launched the Wayfair brand in September 2011 and began advertising it in September 2013. Marketing spending U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate. Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Wayfair’s stated worldwide advertising expenses. Wayfair disclosed worldwide advertising expenses of $1.397 billion in 2023, down 5.2% from $1.473 billion in 2022. Wayfair’s 10-K regulatory filing for the year ended December 2023 said: “Advertising consists of direct response performance marketing costs, such as display advertising, paid search advertising, social media advertising, search engine optimization, comparison shopping engine advertising, television advertising, direct mail, catalog and print advertising.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2023 discussed ad spending for 2023 vs. 2022: “During the year ended December 31, 2023, our advertising expenses decreased by $76 million or 5.2% as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease reflects our response to changing market conditions as we sought to maintain our return targets across various channels. “As a percentage of net revenue, advertising expenses decreased to 11.6% for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 12.1% in the same period in 2022 due in part to maintaining efficiencies in our advertising channel mix.” The annual filing said: “We also continued to manage our advertising spend according to a return on investment-oriented approach that carefully tracks and monitors the results of advertising campaigns as we seek to maintain appropriate return targets.” The annual filing also said: “Much of our advertising technology was internally developed, including campaign management and bidding algorithms for online advertising. This allows us to leverage our internal data and target customers efficiently across various channels. We also partner selectively with marketing partners where we find solutions that meet our marketing objectives and deliver a strong return on investment.” Marketing strategies Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2023 discussed marketing strategies: “We use a variety of marketing and advertising efforts to drive customer engagement across all of our channels, strengthen and reinforce brand and product awareness, as well as attract new customers and encourage repeat purchases from existing customers. “Our paid advertising efforts consist primarily of online channels, including search engine marketing, display advertising and paid social media, and to a lesser extent direct mail and television advertisements. “Our non-paid advertising efforts include search engine optimization, non-paid social media, mobile ‘push’ notifications and email. “Upon acquiring a customer or a potential customer’s email address, we seek to increase their engagement with our sites and drive repeat purchases. “This effort to increase engagement and repeat purchasing is driven by all of our marketing tools, including personalized email marketing efforts and customer retargeting. “We rigorously manage our paid marketing efforts towards the goal that each new spending initiative is cost-effective with a measurable return on investment within a designated period of time.” Historic ad spending Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2022 discussed ad spending for 2022 vs. 2021: “In 2022, our advertising expenses increased by $95 million or 6.9% as compared to the same period in 2021. The increase reflects our response to changing market conditions as we sought to maintain our return targets across various channels. As a percentage of net revenue, advertising expenses increased to 12.1% in 2022 compared to 10.1% in 2021 due in part to changes in advertising channel mix as well as lower direct traffic.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2021 discussed ad spending for 2021 vs. 2020: “Our advertising expenses decreased by $34 million in 2021 compared to 2020, which reflects our response to changing market conditions as we sought to maintain our efficiency targets across various channels. As a percentage of net revenue, advertising expenses remained relatively constant in 2021 compared to 2020, as we aimed to deploy advertising dollars within our efficiency parameters.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2020 discussed ad spending for 2020 vs. 2019: “Our advertising expenses increased by $316.3 million in 2020 compared to 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in online advertising. Advertising decreased as a percentage of net revenue in 2020 compared to 2019, primarily attributable to efficiencies in our advertising spend and partially offset by increased investment to generate future customer growth.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2019 discussed ad spending for 2019 vs. 2018: “Our advertising expenses increased by $321.7 million in 2019 compared to 2018, primarily as a result of an increase in online advertising. Advertising increased as a percentage of net revenue in 2019 compared to 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to increased investment to generate future customer growth, partially offset by ongoing leverage due to our increasing mix of orders from repeat customers.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2018 discussed ad spending for 2018 vs. 2017: “Our advertising expenses increased by $224.2 million in 2018 compared to 2017, primarily as a result of an increase in online and television advertising. Advertising decreased as a percentage of net revenue in 2018 compared to 2017, primarily due to increased leverage from our growing base of repeat customers, and television advertising expense not increasing at the same rate as revenue growth in the U.S., partially offset by advertising investments in Europe and Canada.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2017 discussed ad spending for 2017 vs. 2016: “Our advertising expenses increased by $140.8 million in 2017 compared to 2016 , primarily as a result of an increase in online and television advertising. Advertising decreased as a percentage of net revenue in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily due to increased leverage from our growing base of repeat customers, and television advertising expense not increasing at the same rate as revenue growth in the U.S., partially offset by advertising investments in Europe and Canada.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2016 discussed ad spending for 2016 vs. 2015: “Our advertising expenses increased by $130.9 million in 2016 compared to 2015 , primarily as a result of an increase in online and television advertising. Advertising decreased as a percentage of net revenue in 2016 compared to 2015 , primarily due to increased leverage from our growing base of repeat customers, and television advertising expense not increasing at the same rate as revenue growth in the U.S., partially offset by advertising investments in Europe and Canada.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2015 discussed ad spending for 2015 vs. 2014: “Our advertising expenses increased by $86.9 million from $191.3 million in 2014 to $278.2 million in 2015, primarily as a result of an increase in television and online advertising.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year ended December 2014 also discussed ad spending for 2014 vs. 2013: “Our advertising expenses increased by $82.8 million from $108.5 million in 2013 to $191.3 million in 2014, primarily as a result of an increase in television and online advertising.” Wayfair’s 10-K for the year the ended December 2014 also discussed ad spending for 2013 vs. 2012: “Our advertising expenses increased by $43.0 million from $65.5 million in 2012 to $108.5 million in 2013, primarily due to an increase in television and online advertising.” Historic marketing strategies Wayfair’s S-1 filing for its 2014 initial public offering said: “We intend to continue investing in our brand awareness strategy and direct online marketing efforts. In late 2011, we made a strategic decision to close and permanently redirect over 240 of our niche websites into Wayfair.com. Since late 2011, we have marketed our brands, in particular Wayfair.com, through TV advertising, display advertising, paid search advertising, social media advertising and direct mail, catalog and print advertising.” That S-1 filing also said: “In connection with our rebranding efforts that began in 2011, we launched a brand marketing campaign focused on TV and online advertising for Wayfair.com. We launched national TV campaigns for Wayfair.com in September 2012 and for Joss & Main in October 2013. … "Our online efforts are focused on building brand awareness to drive visitor traffic via direct navigation, search engine optimization and email marketing campaigns. … "We plan to continue to expand our direct online marketing efforts through paid campaigns including display advertising, search engine marketing, comparison shopping engines, affiliate networks and social advertising." Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Wayfair financial results Read Wayfair's annual filing Management and employees Niraj Shah is co-founder, co-chairman and CEO. See more: Wayfair management See more: Wayfair careers Stock Wayfair trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: W Wayfair staged its initial public offering in October 2014. History The company began operating as Smart Tech Toys in May 2002. Smart Tech Toys changed its name to CSN Stores Inc. in February 2003. In March 2008, CSN Stores Inc. formed, and contributed all of its assets and liabilities, to a subsidiary, CSN Stores LLC. CNS Stores Inc. in late 2011 changed its name to SK Retail Inc. and changed its company’s name to Wayfair LLC from CSN Stores LLC. From 2002 through 2011, the company operated as hundreds of niche websites, such as bedroomfurniture.com and allbarstools.com. The company launched AllModern in 2006. The company started Joss & Main in 2010. In late 2011, Wayfair made the strategic decision to close and permanently redirect more than 240 of its niche websites into Wayfair.com to create a one-stop shop for furniture, decor and home goods. Wayfair launched Birch Lane in 2014. Wayfair launched Perigold in 2017. In conjunction with its October 2014 initial public offering, Wayfair LLC formed Wayfair Inc. as a holding company for Wayfair LLC. See more: Wayfair's history