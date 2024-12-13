The 2025 pulse of marketing report

Discover how 1,200+ marketers and creatives bridge the gap between strategic vision and perceived value, with insights to prove impact and drive better outcomes. \n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n About Smartsheet Smartsheet is the modern enterprise work management platform trusted by millions of people at companies across the globe, including approximately 85% of the 2024 Fortune 500 companies. As a pioneer and market leader in this category, Smartsheet delivers powerful solutions fueling performance and driving the next wave of innovation. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.