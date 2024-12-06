Breaking down the barriers behind the audio investment gap

Audio delivers powerful targeting and impact throughout the purchase journey, offering brands a prime opportunity to leverage this underused channel. \n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n About Audacy, Inc. Audacy, Inc. is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com