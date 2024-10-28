Yum Brands—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Yum Brands is the parent of restaurant chains KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill. Yum’s headquarters is in Louisville, Kentucky. Business segments and operations Yum as of 2024 had more than 59,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories. The restaurants are run primarily by franchisees. See more: Yum’s business and brands Marketing spending U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report are Ad Age Datacenter’s estimates of U.S. systemwide ad spending for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill, including ad spending contributions from franchised and company-owned stores. Ad Age’s U.S. estimated advertising totals shown for Yum Brands are modeled on estimated U.S. systemwide sales (for both corporate and franchise operations) from Technomic, a restaurant market research firm. Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Ad Age Datacenter’s estimates of worldwide systemwide ad spending for KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill, including ad spending contributions from franchised and company-owned stores. Ad Age’s worldwide estimated advertising totals shown for Yum Brands are modeled on Yum Brands’ disclosed worldwide system sales figures. Figures include sales at Yum China Holdings. Yum Brands worldwide ad costs Yum Brands disclosed the following worldwide advertising expenses: 2023: $94 million 2022: $86 million 2021: $95 million 2020: $78 million 2019: $83 million 2018: $131 million 2017: $245 million 2016: $260 million 2015: $253 million (restated from $255 million; previously restated from $581 million following 2016 spinoff of Yum China Holdings) 2014: $261 million (restated from $589 million following 2016 spinoff of Yum China Holdings) 2013: $607 million2012: $608 million Yum’s stated advertising expenses include ad spending for company-owned restaurants, contributions to advertising cooperatives for company-owned restaurants and discretionary advertising expenditures on behalf of franchised restaurants. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Yum’s financial results Read Yum’s annual filing Deals and strategic moves Habit Burger & Grill: Yum in March 2020 acquired The Habit Restaurants for total cash consideration of $408 million, net of cash acquired. Habit operated The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant chain. The Habit Burger Grill became Yum’s fourth operating segment, joining KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Irvine, California-based Habit as of January 2020 had nearly 300 company-owned and franchised restaurants in the U.S. and China. Habit opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California, and did its initial public offering in 2014. The Habit Burger Grill in August 2024 rebranded as Habit Burger & Grill. Yum China Holdings: Yum Brands on Oct. 31, 2016, split into two public companies: Yum Brands, focused on franchising its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains around the world; and Yum China Holding, exclusive franchisee in mainland China (People’s Republic of China; excludes Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau) of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. KFC opened its first restaurant in Beijing, China in 1987. The first Pizza Hut in China opened in 1990. Taco Bell opened its first restaurant in China in 2016. Other deals and strategic moves: PepsiCo in October 1997 spun off Tricon Global Restaurants (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) to shareholders as an independent public company. The company in 2002 bought Yorkshire Global Restaurants, parent of Long John Silver’s and A&W All-American Food Restaurants. Yum sold Long John Silver’s and A&W in 2011. Management and employees David Gibbs became Yum’s CEO in 2020. Gibbs joined the company in 1989. See more: Yum management See more: Yum careers Stock Yum trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: YUM History KFC opened in 1939 and started franchising in 1952. Pizza Hut launched in 1958; Taco Bell in 1962; and Habit Burger & Grill in 1969. PepsiCo acquired Pizza Hut in 1977; Taco Bell in 1978; and Kentucky Fried Chicken in 1986. PepsiCo in October 1997 spun off Tricon Global Restaurants (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) to shareholders as an independent public company. Tricon in May 2002 changed its name to Yum Brands. Yum Brands in October 2016 split into two public companies: Yum Brands, focused on franchising its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains around the world; and Yum China Holdings, exclusive franchisee of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in mainland China. See more: Yum’s history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n