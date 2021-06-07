Ad Age A-list trophy

This year’s Agency A-List is brought to you by the letter P: pandemic and pivot.

There’s much we may want to forget about 2020, but there’s also a lot to remember. More than any other year in recent history, it provoked change in the advertising industry and accelerated the movement toward diversity and digital transformation. The shops on this list were up to the challenge and became an even more valued partner to clients. They ripped up marketing plans; reimagined in-person events; created contactless-payment apps; churned out countless campaigns from home; mapped out end-to-end solutions for marketers and found ways to purposefully connect brands to consumers during a time when they needed it most.

There is always a place for great creative and splashy TV spots in this industry, and you’ll see a lot of that on this list, too. But more than any other year, 2020 proved that alone isn’t enough. Our A-Listers have shown they have the skills to carry them well into the future—whatever that may bring.

Agency of the Year

Droga5

No. 1: Droga5

Work & Co

No. 2: Work & Co

Wieden+Kennedy

No. 3: Wieden+Kennedy

Deutsch LA

No. 4: Deutsch LA

Cartwright

No. 5: Cartwright

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

No. 6: Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

GUT

No. 7: Gut

Martin

No. 8: Martin Agency

VMLY&R

No. 9: VMLY&R

We Believers

No. 10: We Believers

Agency Standouts

Agency To Watch

72andSunny

Newcomer Agency of the Year

Mischief @ NFA

Comeback Agency of the Year

Giant Spoon

Media Agency of the Year

Initiative

Creative Agency of the Year

Rethink

International Agency of the Year

Mother London

Data/Analytics Agency of the Year

Gale

Multicultural Agency of the Year

Nimbus

Design Agency of the Year

Collins

In-House Agency of the Year

Frito-Lay

Executive of the Year

Dana Maiman, FCB Health Network

Brand CMO of the Year

Jeff Charney, Progressive Insurance

Production Company of the Year

Prettybird

Production Company A-List

No. 2: Somesuch

Production Company A-List

No. 3: Smuggler

Production Company A-List

No. 4: O Positive

Production Company A-List

No. 5: Hungry Man Productions

Production Company A-List

No. 6: m ss ng p eces

Production Company A-List

No. 7: Iconoclast

Production Company A-List

No. 8: MJZ

Production Company A-List

No. 9: Pulse Films

Production Company A-List

No. 10: Biscuit Filmworks

Creativity Awards 2021

Our Creativity Awards continue the celebration by honoring the biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing, business and technology. The winners were determined by juries comprising some of the industry’s brightest leaders, whom we selected based on their enduring and impactful contributions to advertising and marketing. We hope their stories will inspire the industry to evolve and innovate even more in the year to come.

Content Marketing of the Year

Wendy's, "Super Wendy's World", VMLY&R

Tech Innovation of the Year

Michelob Ultra, Microsoft "Courtside," FCB NY

Best Work for Good

Burger King "Cows Menu," We Believers

Best Work for Good

Courageous Conversation Global Foundation "Not a Gun," Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Experiential Campaign of the Year

Michelob Ultra, Microsoft "Courtside," FCB NY

Tiny But Mighty

Popeyes "That Look," Gut

Craft of the Year

Beats by Dre "You Love Me," Translation

Idea of the Year

Beats by Dre "You Love Me," Translation

Creative of the Year

John "JP" Petty, Wieden+Kennedy NY

Media Planner of the Year

Ben Nilsen, Droga5

Strategic Planner of the Year

Kim Jimenez, TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Creative Director of the Year

Maria Lee, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Glenn Singleton, Courageous Conversation Global Foundation

Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year

Trevor Robinson OBE, Quiet Storm

Account Manager of the Year

Erik Wade, Wieden+Kennedy

Brand Manager of the Year

Jennifer "JJ" Healan, McDonald's

Chief Strategy Officer of the Year

Elizabeth Paul, Martin Agency

Chief Creative Officer of the Year

Margaret Johnson, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Visionary/Founder of the Year

Alix Peabody, Bev

Best Launch of the Year

King C. Gillette Beard Care, Circus Maximus

D-to-C Brand of the Year

Hims & Hers: The New Front Door to the Healthcare Industry, Hims & Hers

Best ROI: Work that Works

Famous Orders, Travis Scott Meal, McDonald's, The Narrative Group, Wieden+Kennedy

Editorial Company of the Year

Final Cut

VFX Company of the Year

Moving Picture Company

Music and Sound Company of the Year

Barking Owl

Director to Watch

Fenn O'Meally, Smuggler

Agency Producer of the Year

Nicole Haase, 72andSunny LA

Agency Producer of the Year

Mike Hasinoff, Droga5

Director of the Year

Melina Matsoukas, Prettybird