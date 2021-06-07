A-list &
Creativity Awards 2021
Agency A-List 2021
This year’s Agency A-List is brought to you by the letter P: pandemic and pivot.
There’s much we may want to forget about 2020, but there’s also a lot to remember. More than any other year in recent history, it provoked change in the advertising industry and accelerated the movement toward diversity and digital transformation. The shops on this list were up to the challenge and became an even more valued partner to clients. They ripped up marketing plans; reimagined in-person events; created contactless-payment apps; churned out countless campaigns from home; mapped out end-to-end solutions for marketers and found ways to purposefully connect brands to consumers during a time when they needed it most.
There is always a place for great creative and splashy TV spots in this industry, and you’ll see a lot of that on this list, too. But more than any other year, 2020 proved that alone isn’t enough. Our A-Listers have shown they have the skills to carry them well into the future—whatever that may bring.
Prettybird
Creativity Awards 2021
Our Creativity Awards continue the celebration by honoring the biggest ideas of the year, the people who made them and other creative companies who are leading the way forward in marketing, business and technology. The winners were determined by juries comprising some of the industry’s brightest leaders, whom we selected based on their enduring and impactful contributions to advertising and marketing. We hope their stories will inspire the industry to evolve and innovate even more in the year to come.
