Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on April 25, 2022.
Today, we are proud to present the winners of Ad Age’s sixth annual Creativity Awards. The counterpart to our long-running A-List celebrates the year’s most impactful, innovative ideas; the big-thinking agency executives and marketers behind them as well as the production mavens responsible for making the work shine.

To decide on the winners, Ad Age assembled juries comprising respected and seasoned leaders from the top agencies, brands and production companies. Last month, they engaged in heated lively debates to decide on the winners. 

Meet the juries of Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards.

They judged four categories—Work, which honors the year’s most powerful creative ideas; People, which recognizes the most talented individuals across different disciplines, including creative, media and strategy; Creative Marketing, celebrating the most creatively effective marketers, ideas and brands; and Production, which shines a light on the innovative professionals who bring to life the best ideas from behind the scenes and behind the camera. 

The honorees and finalists represent the best of the advertising and marketing world in the face of continuing social struggles, pandemic challenges and new ways of working. 

These individuals and ideas have kept the industry pulsing with their innovation and brave thinking, and we hope they inspire all to continue to create passionately and fearlessly.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

