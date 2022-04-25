Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

To decide on the winners, Ad Age assembled juries comprising respected and seasoned leaders from the top agencies, brands and production companies. Last month, they engaged in heated lively debates to decide on the winners.

Meet the juries of Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards.

They judged four categories—Work, which honors the year’s most powerful creative ideas; People, which recognizes the most talented individuals across different disciplines, including creative, media and strategy; Creative Marketing, celebrating the most creatively effective marketers, ideas and brands; and Production, which shines a light on the innovative professionals who bring to life the best ideas from behind the scenes and behind the camera.

The honorees and finalists represent the best of the advertising and marketing world in the face of continuing social struggles, pandemic challenges and new ways of working.

These individuals and ideas have kept the industry pulsing with their innovation and brave thinking, and we hope they inspire all to continue to create passionately and fearlessly.