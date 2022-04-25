Ad Age A-list
Ad Age A-list
Here we present the winners of our sixth annual Creativity Awards, which honor the advertising and marketing industry’s most powerful creative ideas and the big-thinking agency execs, marketers and production mavens who keep the industry pulsing with innovation and bravery. To decide on the winners, Ad Age assembled juries of some of the most seasoned and respected executives from top agencies, brands and production companies. Last month, they engaged in heated, lively debates to decide on the winners. The honorees represent the best of the advertising and marketing world in the face of continuing social struggles, pandemic hurdles and new ways of working. We hope they inspire all to continue to create fearlessly and passionately tackle challenges to come. Also, check out the big winners of Ad Age’s Agency A-List.

+

Production

VFX Company of the Year

MPC

Creative Marketing

People

Work