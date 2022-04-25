Here we present the winners of our sixth annual Creativity Awards, which honor the advertising and marketing industry’s most powerful creative ideas and the big-thinking agency execs, marketers and production mavens who keep the industry pulsing with innovation and bravery. To decide on the winners, Ad Age assembled juries of some of the most seasoned and respected executives from top agencies, brands and production companies. Last month, they engaged in heated, lively debates to decide on the winners. The honorees represent the best of the advertising and marketing world in the face of continuing social struggles, pandemic hurdles and new ways of working. We hope they inspire all to continue to create fearlessly and passionately tackle challenges to come.
Production
Editorial Company of the Year
VFX Company of the Year
Music & Sound Company of the Year
Agency Producer of the Year
Agency Head of Production of the Year
Director to Watch
Director of the Year
Creative Marketing
Best Rebrand
Best Product Launch of the Year
Social Marketer of the Year
Brand Manager of the Year
Brand Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Brand CMO of the Year
Best ROI: Work That Works
People
Account Manager of the Year
Social Lead/Community Manager
Media Planner of the Year
Strategic Planner of the Year
Creative of the Year
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Creative Director of the Year
Chief Strategy Officer of the Year
Chief Creative Officer of the Year
Work
Tiny But Mighty
Best B-to-B Campaign
Creative Data Campaign of the Year
Experiential Campaign of the Year
Tech Innovation of the Year
Content Campaign of the Year
Craft of the Year: Digital/Social
Craft of the Year: Film/TV/Video
Best Work for Good: Pro Bono/Non-Profit
Best Work for Good: Brand
Idea of the Year