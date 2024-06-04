Description of the image
Ad Age's Tech Power List 2024 showcases some of the most advanced marketers across the most crucial fields. This inaugural honor builds on a tradition of technology coverage that Ad Age has championed for years, recognizing that advertising has always been high-tech, but never more so than now. In 2023, we saw the rise of AI, leaps in ad tech, mixed-reality marketing, connected TV and data-driven brands, all of which the Tech Power List was created to celebrate. High-profile marketers such as Shachar Scott at Meta Reality Labs, who is driving a new computing paradigm, and ad tech standouts including Disney's Rita Ferro, responsible for Disney+'s advancements in digital advertising, have made the list. Leaders such as Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of generative AI, illustrate how brands are becoming increasingly tech-focused, reshaping their businesses and advertising strategies. Additionally, new virtual gaming realms, including Roblox, are providing fresh canvases for brands to engage with consumers. This diversity of platforms and people is what makes the debut Tech Power List a futuristic time capsule. It marks just the beginning of a tech revolution that continues to evolve. Without further ado, here are Ad Age's picks for the tech leaders.

Larry Adams

Founder and CEO, XStereotype

Obele Brown-West

President, Tracer

Ekta Chopra

Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f.

Travis Clinger

Chief Connectivity and Ecosystem Officer, LiveRamp

Chris Duffey

Head of Adobe GenStudio, Adobe

Emily Essner

Chief Marketing Officer, Saks

Rita Ferro

President of Global Advertising, Disney

Kimberly Foster

CEO, Loomly

Devo Harris

Founder and CEO, Adventr

Lynne Kjolso

VP of Global Partnerships and Retail Media, Microsoft Advertising

Stephanie Latham

VP of Global Partnerships, Roblox

Katie Madding

Chief Product Officer, Adjust

Tanja Mimica

VP of Activate, PubMatic

William Mincy

Technology Director, Critical Mass

Becky Owen

Chief Marketing Officer, Billion Dollar Boy

Stephan Pretorius

Chief Technology Officer, WPP

Shachar Scott

VP of Global Marketing, Meta Reality Labs

Pratik Thakar

VP of Generative AI, The Coca-Cola Co.

Lisa Utzschneider

CEO, Integral Ad Science

Vincent Yang

CEO and Co-Founder, Firework