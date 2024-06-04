Introducing Ad Age’s Tech Power List 2024
Ad Age's Tech Power List 2024 showcases some of the most advanced marketers across the most crucial fields. This inaugural honor builds on a tradition of technology coverage that Ad Age has championed for years, recognizing that advertising has always been high-tech, but never more so than now. In 2023, we saw the rise of AI, leaps in ad tech, mixed-reality marketing, connected TV and data-driven brands, all of which the Tech Power List was created to celebrate. High-profile marketers such as Shachar Scott at Meta Reality Labs, who is driving a new computing paradigm, and ad tech standouts including Disney's Rita Ferro, responsible for Disney+'s advancements in digital advertising, have made the list. Leaders such as Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola's head of generative AI, illustrate how brands are becoming increasingly tech-focused, reshaping their businesses and advertising strategies. Additionally, new virtual gaming realms, including Roblox, are providing fresh canvases for brands to engage with consumers. This diversity of platforms and people is what makes the debut Tech Power List a futuristic time capsule. It marks just the beginning of a tech revolution that continues to evolve. Without further ado, here are Ad Age's picks for the tech leaders.
