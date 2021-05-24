The new Roaring ’20s are coming
Summer is almost here, and as the temperature rises and the sun shines brighter, a feeling of lightness and hope is taking hold in society. Even as the global pandemic continues to exact a hefty toll, there is a sense that we are on a path to recovery. The question in front of us now is: What comes next?
Experts such as Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, are predicting the likelihood of a booming economy in the years ahead. It certainly makes economic sense for the pent-up demand across sectors to drive growth in the coming quarters. Verticals such as travel and leisure are already seeing increased activity, albeit in somewhat different patterns than before 2020. What does this coming boom mean for marketers?
Recently I saw an ad on TV, maybe it was for a car or possibly a mobile phone (can we even tell them apart anymore?), and I was just enjoying its complete banality when I noticed something interesting. In one quick scene, someone in the background was wearing a mask. In a later scene, background players weren’t wearing masks. Masks have become normalized as an accessory, like sunglasses or a baseball cap. Compared to ads last year, when masks were symbols of care, cleanliness and safety, now they are just another prop choice for the director.
This shift, from statement to scenery, is a leading indicator of what I believe comes next. Marketers must begin to embrace the pandemic as something that happened and now exists as part of everyday life. Consider how marketers used to treat mobile phones as something unique, and now it is expected that everyone has one in their hands all the time. Masks and plexiglass will be everywhere for the foreseeable future, but they should not be the focus. The focus should be a sense of euphoria, abundance and opportunity.
Marketers should begin the process now of carefully examining their messaging and platforms as they prepare for the swarm of activity ahead. Expect digital traffic to continue to rise, even as consumers return to brick-and-mortar retail. Once a customer sees the benefits of ordering online for delivery and pickup, why would they go back to tedious shopping? Instead, they are going to look for physical experiences to be special—moments of joy, occasions for connection. Companies across sectors can’t assume that what worked in 2019 will work in 2021; instead, they have to think about increased investment in digital as an ongoing facilitator of commerce with their customers.
Businesses that are completely digital and have thrived during the pandemic, such as some categories of B2B software, need to consider how they can differentiate their products with in-person touches for their customers. I am not sure that the 20,000-attendee user conference will work well, but doing 20 1,000-person events might—or doing 10 very high-touch events for 100 people. Reaching out to customers to gauge their desires now will help set the stage for the future.
Likewise, messaging across the board needs a careful scrub. I don’t want to see any more emails or display ads referring to unusual and difficult times, and I don’t want anyone making jokes about masks, vaccines or working from home. There needs to be a thoughtful investment in a new language for the world ahead. I want to hear words such as growth, abundance, connection and thankfulness.
Marketing has the unique ability to thrive during good times and bad, and to help guide the overall sentiment of the marketplace. Considering the potential for our generation’s Roaring ’20s, we should do all we can to celebrate the opportunity.