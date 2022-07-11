Introducing America’s Hottest Brands 2022—everything you need to know

What brands have been honored previously?
Looking back on previous honorees, it was clear what was in vogue that year. In 2019, many direct-to-consumer brands, including Everlane, Glossier, Rothy’s and Billie, made the list. So did Baby Shark, the earworm of parents 'round the globe. Many brands featured in 2020, including Drizly, Clorox and Crocs, reflected the pivots and trends caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While some brands, such as TikTok, saw continued success, others had buzz that was short-lived. The Tiger King was honored two years ago, for example, as was John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” show. Brands that had a moment last year included the likes of Dolly Parton, Liquid Death and Pfizer.
What’s the scoop on this year’s list?
The 2022 list of America’s Hottest Brands features a woman who started as a creator but parlayed her internet success into a primetime sitcom airing on network TV. It also features several established brands that have been around for decades but recently revived their offerings for modern audiences using social media tools. This year’s brands come from categories such as beauty and skincare, beverages, fast food, sports and apparel. Readers might not be surprised to see a healthy representation of metaverse marketers as well.