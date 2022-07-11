Introducing America’s Hottest Brands 2022—everything you need to know

What is America’s Hottest Brands?

This feature is meant to chronicle brands that are currently enjoying buzz, however fleeting that buzz might be. Many of the brands on our list go on to bigger and better things—Tik Tok was featured on this list three years ago when it was just a nascent social media platform. The trendy brand went on to become a must-have channel for almost all marketers in business today as they strive to connect with younger generations. Unlike Ad Age’s Marketers of the Year feature, which honors sustainable success at scale, America’s Hottest Brands is less focused on sales figures and more focused on chatter.

How are the brands selected?

While many Ad Age franchises such as Leading Women and 40 Under 40 are based on nominations, America’s Hottest Brands’ selection process is not submissions-based. However, companies are welcome to nominate candidates to Ad Age editors. Every spring, our editorial committee meets to discuss brands that would be a fit for the list. This year, we narrowed a pool of candidates pitched by our newsroom down from more than 70 to 20 brands. We try not to run repeats—if a company was honored previously, it is not typically considered a second time.