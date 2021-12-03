Watch live on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. EST: Why it’s time to replace your cookie-based DMP with Unified Identity

To RSVP click here.

The writing is on the wall. With the decline of cookies and device IDs the time has come to replace your legacy cookie-based DMP with Unified Identity: the only sustainable solution that can provide the necessary scale, accuracy and control marketers need to grow and future-proof their business. Neustar and ActionIQ join Ad Age Studio 30 Live to explore the evolution of the DMP and the convergence of identity resolution, customer data platforms, data onboarding and omnichannel activation.



In this panel discussion, we’ll discuss how to plan, activate and measure your digital campaigns using a single persistent view of identity; translate offline first-party customer data into addressable audiences at scale; and execute both retention and acquisition campaigns without reliance on cookies or device IDs.

