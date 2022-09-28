Watch: How CPG brands are upending the funnel with performance marketing at scale

Watch the broadcast replay above and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

In a time of tightening ad budgets and heightened demands for accurate measurement, how can consumer packaged goods brands allocate the right amount of dollars to the right channels to achieve optimal return on their ad spend? How are advertisers maximizing conversion to bottom-of-funnel sales in an environment where over 85% of all CPG purchases are still sold in brick-and-mortar stores?

Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta, joins John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, for an in-depth discussion on how performance marketing may prove to be the next frontier in digital advertising—one that combines the identity insights of first-party data with point-of-sale—as platforms such as the Ibotta Performance Network help CPG marketers combine efficiency with mass-market scale, while complementing brands' upper-funnel tactics.