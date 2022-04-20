Dick’s Sporting Goods on the need for physical stores and how the chain is approaching the metaverse

During the early days of the pandemic, Dick’s Sporting Goods saw online sales soar as it invested in new e-commerce capabilities around curbside pickup and inventory management. Now, while the chain is running marketing aimed to continue its online sales momentum, it’s also focusing on brick-and-mortar with new concept stores.
“Our stores continue to be a hub for us, but online has grown and it’s a very important business,” said Ed Plummer, chief marketing officer at Dick’s, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast.