Dentsu Media has been evolving its business to help its clients respond to the upheaval. Carat U.S. recently appointed Diana Bojaj as its first chief media officer to oversee and foster collaboration among the shop's strategy, innovation, planning, and content departments. As the future of media planning continues to extend beyond the reach and frequency of more traditional commercials to consumer experiences, attention and digital activations, the goal of the new role is to have each of these four teams working closely together has become essential for ensuring a media agency can deliver on the basics while also planning for the future.

Dentsu is also working with NBCUniversal to utilize its first-party data and identity platform, designed to help advertisers find solutions amid the demise of the third-party cookie.

The agency also recently won Heineken USA's media business. Rozen will go inside how Dentsu is evolving for this media landscape and how it is advising brands on the future of media and marketing.