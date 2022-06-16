Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Remotely, Doug Rozen, CEO of Dentsu Media, Americas discusses the many challenges and new opportunities influencing the media landscape with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi.
The entire media landscape is in flux as brands navigate an uncertain economic climate, work around data crackdowns, figure out how to better measure the success of ad campaigns and strategize for Web3.