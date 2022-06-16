Ad Age Video

Watch live at 11:30 a.m. EDT: Dentsu Media CEO on the metaverse, measurement and data crackdowns

Doug Rozen discusses the need for attention metrics and how the agency is planning for Web3
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 16, 2022.
Watch: L'Oréal's Asmita Dubey on the metaverse, e-commerce and digital transformation

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Doug Rozen, CEO of Dentsu Media, Americas discusses the many challenges and new opportunities influencing the media landscape with Ad Age Editor Jeanine Poggi. 

The entire media landscape is in flux as brands navigate an uncertain economic climate, work around data crackdowns, figure out how to better measure the success of ad campaigns and strategize for Web3

Dentsu Media has been evolving its business to help its clients respond to the upheaval. Carat U.S. recently appointed Diana Bojaj as its first chief media officer to oversee and foster collaboration among the shop's strategy, innovation, planning, and content departments. As the future of media planning continues to extend beyond the reach and frequency of more traditional commercials to consumer experiences, attention and digital activations, the goal of the new role is to have each of these four teams working closely together has become essential for ensuring a media agency can deliver on the basics while also planning for the future. 

Dentsu is also working with NBCUniversal to utilize its first-party data and identity platform, designed to help advertisers find solutions amid the demise of the third-party cookie. 

The agency also recently won Heineken USA's media business. Rozen will go inside how Dentsu is evolving for this media landscape and how it is advising brands on the future of media and marketing.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

