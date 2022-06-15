Ad Age Video

Watch live at 10:30 a.m. EDT: L'Oréal's Asmita Dubey on the metaverse, e-commerce and digital transformation

Chief Digital and Marketing Officer Asmita Dubey live from Viva Technology conference on navigating slowing e-commerce, making social commerce work and exploring the metaverse
By Jack Neff. Published on June 15, 2022.
In today's live edition of Remotely, L'Oréal's Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Asmita Dubey, discusses the metaverse, e-commerce and startup investments with Ad Age Editor-at-Large Jack Neff.

Dubey became chief digital officer of L’Oreal more than a year ago. Unlike her predecessor, Dubey later added “marketing” to her duties at the biggest beauty marketer on earth and third-biggest global advertiser as ranked by the Ad Age Datacenter.

Dubey is helping L’Oreal manage change that even by the standards of the 21st century is remarkable. As the world struggles to recover from a pandemic and faces inflation higher than at any time in decades, the once-rapid expansion of e-commerce has given way to slower single-digit growth for the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

Yet L’Oreal proved consumers were willing to pay higher prices for its brands despite all this. It saw like-for-like sales soar 13.5% last quarter, which certainly looks like a sign that L’Oreal and Dubey are doing something right.

That has included thousands of livestream social commerce events, investing in startups and embracing forays into the metaverse. On Ad Age Remotely, Dubey will talk about how L’Oreal is navigating those things, including what the company’s experience with 10,000 livestreams has taught it about what works in social commerce.

Dubey began her career in advertising in India with positions at Publicis Groupe’s Starcom and Interpublic’s Universal McCann before becoming managing director at WPP’s Mindshare Shanghai. She joined L’Oreal in 2013. So Dubey certainly knows her way around media and the leading agency holding companies. And she’ll talk about how, beyond digital and media, she sees her role in helping shape L’Oreal’s broader marketing effort.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

