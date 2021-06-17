Ad Age Video

Watch live 12:30 p.m. ET: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform

Ashish Prashar discusses how his background in politics and justice reform will help shape brand strategy
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 17, 2021.
Credit: R/GA

Watch the broadcast replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Ashish Prashar, chief marketing officer, R/GA, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss how his background in politics and prison reform will help shape brand strategy. 

Prashar joined R/GA in March, overseeing worldwide marketing functions and responsible for the creative powerhouse’s market strategy, brand and corporate communications. Prashar, who has worked on political campaigns including for Barack Obama, spent a year in prison in his youth. Alongside his career, he has a passion for prison reform and social justice activism, which he is bringing to his role at R/GA. Prashar joins Remotely to discuss how he is applying this passion to his work at the agency, how the ad world can help advocate for prison reform and what agencies need to do to help end systemic racism. 

 

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
