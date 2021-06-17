Watch live 12:30 p.m. ET: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform
In today's live edition of Remotely, Ashish Prashar, chief marketing officer, R/GA, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss how his background in politics and prison reform will help shape brand strategy.
Prashar joined R/GA in March, overseeing worldwide marketing functions and responsible for the creative powerhouse’s market strategy, brand and corporate communications. Prashar, who has worked on political campaigns including for Barack Obama, spent a year in prison in his youth. Alongside his career, he has a passion for prison reform and social justice activism, which he is bringing to his role at R/GA. Prashar joins Remotely to discuss how he is applying this passion to his work at the agency, how the ad world can help advocate for prison reform and what agencies need to do to help end systemic racism.