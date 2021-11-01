Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio

Clubhouse made a splash early in the pandemic as an invite-only platform where users could set up and join chats on a range of topics and listen to talks from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk. Since then, Clubhouse opened the app up to everyone and has attracted interest from brand marketers looking to connect with consumers in the audio space. At the same time, a slew of competitors have also joined the streaming audio fray, including Twitter and Facebook.

Davison joins Remotely to discuss how Clubhouse is looking to differentiate itself in the increasingly competitive ecosystem, efforts in influencer marketing, and new ways for brands to connect with consumers in the audio space.