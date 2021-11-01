Ad Age Video

Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio

Paul Davison discusses the evolution of audio and the rise of influencer marketing
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 01, 2021.
Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Clubhouse, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

In the latest live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison joins Assistant Managing Editor Jeanine Poggi to discuss how brands can play in the growing streaming audio space. 

Clubhouse made a splash early in the pandemic as an invite-only platform where users could set up and join chats on a range of topics and listen to talks from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Elon Musk. Since then, Clubhouse opened the app up to everyone and has attracted interest from brand marketers looking to connect with consumers in the audio space. At the same time, a slew of competitors have also joined the streaming audio fray, including Twitter and Facebook. 

Davison joins Remotely to discuss how Clubhouse is looking to differentiate itself in the increasingly competitive ecosystem, efforts in influencer marketing, and new ways for brands to connect with consumers in the audio space. 

 

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Watch: Kohl's 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad

