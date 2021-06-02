Ad Age Video

Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands

Creative vet discusses building an in-house agency and breaking through the streaming clutter
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 02, 2021.
Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas

In today's live edition of Remotely, Jayanta Jenkins, head of content marketing, Disney branded TV and National Geographic, discusses his experience in working with iconic brands and how he is now looking to help the Mouse House break through the clutter in the streaming wars. 

 

Saturday Morning

Jenkins joined Disney in December 2020 from Cheil Worldwide. He also previously served as Twitter’s first global head of creative. In his current role, Jayanta oversees the team that handles creative marketing, publicity, media planning, events, talent relations and award strategies for all content created by Disney Branded Television and National Geographic for Disney+.

Jenkins joins Ad Age Remotely for a conversation on the role of brands in a post-pandemic world, the challenges in leading an in-house team and his work with Saturday Morning, the organization he helped found to raise awareness and shift perceptions around racial bias and social injustice in the advertising industry.

Thumbnail
