Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands
In today's live edition of Remotely, Jayanta Jenkins, head of content marketing, Disney branded TV and National Geographic, discusses his experience in working with iconic brands and how he is now looking to help the Mouse House break through the clutter in the streaming wars.
Jenkins joined Disney in December 2020 from Cheil Worldwide. He also previously served as Twitter’s first global head of creative. In his current role, Jayanta oversees the team that handles creative marketing, publicity, media planning, events, talent relations and award strategies for all content created by Disney Branded Television and National Geographic for Disney+.
Jenkins joins Ad Age Remotely for a conversation on the role of brands in a post-pandemic world, the challenges in leading an in-house team and his work with Saturday Morning, the organization he helped found to raise awareness and shift perceptions around racial bias and social injustice in the advertising industry.
