Agencies

In-house agencies grew during COVID-19

In-house agencies see a 7% increase in overall growth since 2019
By Keira Wingate. Published on November 23, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
David Kennedy’s Rolodex revealed a secret treasure
Credit: Shutterstock

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of in-house agencies grew, as did the number of in-house agency employees, according to the latest Productivity and the Pandemic report released by the In-House Agency Forum (IHAF).

The report, which was conducted in partnership with Forrester research, consisted of 265 companies, including Caterpillar, Experian, HP Inc., Nestlé and PwC. Of all the companies surveyed, 77% said they have in-house agencies—up 7% since 2019. According to the report, 47 percent of in-house agencies said they added to their roster, while 38% remained the same. 

Data indicated 80 percent of companies reported they brought more marketing assignments in-house, with 50% saying the increase was triggered directly by the pandemic. This shows that in-house media executives have the opportunity to use digital media strategy, ad tech and data to take control of their media budgets and programs, according to Jay Pattisall, principal analyst at Forrester. 

“Ultimately, marketers want a better understanding of how media budgets are spent. In-house media expertise provides that visibility,” Pattisall said in a statement. 

The suspension of live events and experimential marketing led to 71 percent of the in-house agencies surveyed to shift their focus from traditional print to digital media.

“In-house teams were prepared to handle the near-total shift to digital that happened over the course of the pandemic, and they did it without missing a beat," said Emily Foster, IHAF director.

Related stories from Ad Age
Marketers want to shift more media duties in house, Forrester finds
Jack Neff
How Forrester began practicing the marketing it preaches
Drew Neisser
Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Switching to remote work was just one of many other places in-house agencies saw improvements. According to the report, 37% reported an increase in the amount of work produced, and 47% maintained pre-pandemic productivity. More than two-thirds said virtual team meetings were equally or more efficient than those in-person. And 50% reported improvements in project operations.

“Without the spontaneous brainstorming and camaraderie that results from being surrounded by other creative minds, internal and external agencies need to find new ways to enable organic ideation and collaboration,” says organizational strategist and in-house expert Marta Stiglin. 

These trends are likely to continue as respondents, according to the report, which found that only 9 percent of in-house agencies returned to in-person work full-time in 2021. 

No other in-house agencies surveyed are expected to be fully on site in 2022.

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

David Kennedy’s Rolodex revealed a secret treasure

David Kennedy’s Rolodex revealed a secret treasure
Havas New York names Lindsay Stein chief of social impact

Havas New York names Lindsay Stein chief of social impact
Watch: John Leguizamo and Latinx media company NGL Collective's David Chitel on Hispanicize 2021

Watch: John Leguizamo and Latinx media company NGL Collective's David Chitel on Hispanicize 2021
Watch: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer

Watch: How agencies need to rethink recruitment—with UM's new chief diversity officer

Glassdoor acquires Fishbowl, the go-to gossip app for the ad industry

Glassdoor acquires Fishbowl, the go-to gossip app for the ad industry
David Droga moves to CEO at Accenture Interactive

David Droga moves to CEO at Accenture Interactive

Morgan Stanley and E-Trade hire Mediahub as media agency of record

Morgan Stanley and E-Trade hire Mediahub as media agency of record

600 & Rising's Bennett D. Bennett on the future of the organization

600 & Rising's Bennett D. Bennett on the future of the organization