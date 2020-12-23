Agencies

Watch: Empower's CEO does his best impression of 'Home Alone'

Agency chief channels Kevin McCallister in hilarious holiday video
By Judann Pollack. Published on December 23, 2020.
Credit: Empower

What have you been doing since March? Well, Jim Price, CEO of Cincinnati's Empower Media & Marketing, has been staying "home" at the office alone, according to the shop's hilarious holiday video.

Like most of us, he starts out entranced by the novelty of it all—watch my travel disappear!—but as the months wear on, the fun of eating everyone's lunches out of the office fridge begins to fade. With every flip of the calendar comes another nod to the film's plot, including an ill-advised sledding down the agency's staircase (no word on whether there was a stunt double).

We're not sure whether Price is still trapped in his office, but this we are sure of: Returning employees should be aware of booby traps, and his first post-COVID trip is likely to be to Paris.

