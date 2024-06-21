Agency news you need to know this week

It’s been a relatively quiet few days for those not attending the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity this week. But, believe it or not, there are still pockets of activity beyond the French Riviera.

Cactus promotes Swedish culture

Swedish outdoor apparel maker Fjällräven has 98% brand recognition in its home country. But that’s not the case in North America, where only 13% are familiar with the brand. To address that gap, the company turned to Cactus, a creative agency based in Denver.

Cactus launched a campaign targeting the North American market called “Sweden’s Best Kept Secret” centered on one simple concept: Fjällräven does outdoor gear the Swedish way, humbly crafting products to maximize use and minimize impact.

The first iteration of the campaign, focused on Fjällräven’s trousers, aims to highlight why Swedish pants are superior, with phrases including “Experience pants from a country with more hiking trails than highways,” and “Sweden is one of the happiest countries in the world…their pants must be doing something right.”