Agency news you need to know this week

Zambezi supports The Sister Accord Accelerator

The Sister Accord Foundation, a movement to empower girls and women founded by author Sonia Jackson Myles, has opened applications for The Sister Accord Accelerator that are due May 31.

The accelerator will give six women entrepreneurs a $10,000 grant, along with ongoing mentorship from Myles and Jean Freeman, CEO and principal of Zambezi, which is providing $50,000 in funding, as well as additional guidance from a number of noted business leaders.

“Women-owned businesses are a primary driver for the U.S. economy, they are known for their innovation and for promoting greater diversity within their organizations, which will lead us to a more equitable workforce, and beyond,” said Freeman, who is also a co-founder of OwnIt, an industry initiative to support, advise and promote women-owned agencies.

Just briefly

Mother has appointed Pamela Chen as managing director and partner. In the new role, Chen will spearhead the agency’s Shanghai office alongside Executive Creative Directors and Partners Winson Woo and Wanshi Lu. Chen was previously director of business development at WPP design agency AKQA.

GT’s Living Foods, the owner of Synergy Raw Kombucha, has hired Canvas Worldwide as its media AOR after a competitive review. Assembly Media was the incumbent on the account, according to a Canvas Worldwide spokesperson. It was not clear whether Assembly Media defended.