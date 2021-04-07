72andSunny Co-Founder John Boiler named chair at MDC’s Constellation
John Boiler, co-founder and creative co-chair of 72andSunny, has stepped into the role of chair at MDC’s Constellation, the collective of creative companies comprising his agency as well as CPB, digital brand and experience firm Instrument, strategy and design company Redscout and production firm Hecho Studios.
Boiler’s appointment follows the departure of Erik Sollenberg, who had served as chief operating officer of Constellation as well as global CEO of CPB. In his new post, Boiler will be working hand-in-hand with the collective’s various teams to optimize their combined offerings of creativity, insight, data and technology for clients.
Constellation has also appointed John Pyne, former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Geometry North America, to the group’s operating council as global chief financial officer. While serving as Constellation chair, Boiler will remain creative co-chair of 72andSunny, and 72 Co-Chairman Matt Jarvis and Co-Founder/Creative Co-Chair Glenn Cole will continue to serve on the Constellation leadership team.
Boiler says that what fueled the idea for Constellation in the first place was its agency leaders’ collective determination that client challenges are best addressed when creativity and technology work hand-in-hand. He notes that in the past year, Constellation shops were able to prove out that premise successfully on jobs with clients in the technology and travel and lodging space. “We believe that data and insights can yield the most creative outcome, and we believe that tech is the best expression of creativity in a lot of ways,” he says. “It’s this ongoing deconstruction of silos and allowing specialists to come together around problems and offer their unique insight.”
The pandemic, he adds, also helped accelerate this latest development. “It’s allowed us to collaborate in a way that all these barriers, structures and even agency brands have been deconstructed to allow us to work together more seamlessly as a team.”
“We .. have proven that having more disciplines with equal seats at the table drives better results, particularly amid today’s rapid digital growth,” said Justin Lewis, CEO of Instrument in a statement. “Now, we’re operationalizing that structure in a way that truly matches the integration clients need.”
“Mining insights to create giant brand platform ideas has always been in our wheelhouse,” said 72andSunny Global CEO Evin Shutt. With the offerings of the various Constellation members, “we’re collectively able to deliver those ideas at every touchpoint,” she added.
As for how the Constellation team will first approach assignments or tackle client problems, “at the outset of an engagement, we’ll align on who’s going to be the lead,” Boiler says. If the problem is tech-driven, for example, it’s likely that Instrument will be at the helm. Red Scout would take the lead on strategy or consulting assignments, and if it’s creative or brand work, that will go to 72, or, down the road, CPB.
The latter is in the process of rebuilding after major account losses and talent departures. CPB’s role within the “constellation” will be fully determined once its leadership team, which will see new additions in the coming weeks, is fully in place, Boiler says.
Such a collaborative structure is meant to make the most of each shop’s unique specialties, not dilute their individual brands.
“MDC brings technology, data, insights and creativity together in a way that elevates specialization rather than dampening excellence through consolidation,” said MDC Partners Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. “Never has this been more critical, as marketers build value coming out of an unprecedented year of change.”