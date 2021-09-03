Mamma Mia! Abba Voyage appoints TMW as marketing agency

Pre-registration for tickets opens today on abbavoyage.com with tickets on general sale from Sept. 7. To promote the upcoming show, the band yesterday released “I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," the first two singles from a new 10-song studio album that will go on sale on Nov. 5. It's the band's first studio album since 1981.

Chris Mellish, CEO at TMW Unlimited, which is owned by the independent Unlimited Group, described Abba Voyage as "so much more than just an original entertainment experience."

"The team of producers, creatives, artists, musicians and tech experts are extremely collaborative, and, from the get-go, they were looking for a partner that both matched their ambitions and had the capabilities to deliver their vision," Mellish told Ad Age. "We are working with some of the best, most talented people in the world and the project is a testament to their hard work."