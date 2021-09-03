Mamma Mia! Abba Voyage appoints TMW as marketing agency

Abba Voyage, the forthcoming concert by the reunited Swedish band featuring digital avatars of the performers, has hired London integrated creative agency TMW Unlimited to work on its marketing communications.
TMW, which was appointed two months ago following a competitive pitch, is charged with delivering all marketing, including CRM, design and data operations, for the concert, which takes place from May 2022. It will see band members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a 3,000-person capacity arena in London's Olympic Park.
The digitally rejuvenated versions of Abba, or “Abba-tars” as they are being dubbed, were created via motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and a VFX team from Industrial Light & Magic, the George Lucas-founded company responsible for "Star Wars" effects, in its first foray into music.