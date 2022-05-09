Accenture Song hires W+K vet Jason Kreher as its newest creative chief

All eyes will be on how Kreher’s distinctive creative approach will meld with the data and technology muscle of his new company. The “lack of wanting to be pigeonholed is exactly the draw here,” he said. “The things happening in the world of tech and entertainment in culture is the most exciting expression of creativity I’ve ever seen, but the best stuff is not really happening in marketing or for brands. The access I have here to data, tech and strategic thinking makes it feel like I’ve got a whole new box of crayons to play with.”

As for his time at Wieden+Kennedy, Kreher said he will be taking the lessons learned into his new gig.

“I am so lucky to say that I genuinely loved my job at Wieden + Kennedy,” Kreher said. “Wieden really helped me understand that a work/life balance is not only possible when making great work, it’s necessary. I'm excited to take that lesson with me—I want to help creatives from all walks of life make incredible things while actually enjoying what they do for a living.”

In a statement, Heymann said: “As a long-time fan of Jason Kreher’s work and his approach to the business of creativity, I’m pleased to report that he’s also a warm and charismatic leader who shares the ambitions we have for Accenture Song. Can’t wait to see what he and his team come up with as we connect them with Song’s unique capabilities in technology, media and intelligence.”

Thompson added: “As Accenture Song continues to bring growth through relevance to clients, harnessing the imagination, intelligence, and technology only we can offer, it’s vital that we strengthen the bar-raising creative rigor in our ranks. Jason Kreher embodies just that and will be collaborating and joining as one with an experienced, integrated marketing team with deep knowledge in consumer goods, technology, manufacturing, finance, and all sectors seeking growth and relevance.”