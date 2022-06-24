Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week

Midol wants period stigma to end and WPP partners with the Ukraine government
By Tony Hao and Keira Wingate. Published on June 24, 2022.
Why U.S. lottery creative accounts are so valuable for ad agencies
Credit: Midol

Riviera revelry

This week has been packed with news from Cannes, and on the off chance you are not physically there (or drank so much rose you can't remember), Ad Age has been chronicling the colorful events, tidbits and insights on and off the Croisette in our can't-miss blog. Check it out here.

Although Cannes Lions wraps today, there's another upcoming awards show to look forward to—this time on the lake rather than the ocean. Mark your calendars for July 26-27, when Ad Age’s Small Agency Conference & Awards convenes in Chicago. Returning in person for the first time in two years, the conference is the only industry event tailored to small agencies and honors their work.

The two-day conference will include hands-on workshops, panels, keynotes, peer-to-peer activities and case studies around topics including navigating TikTok, the post-pandemic workplace, new efforts toward DE&I and Web3, how to work with search consultants and much more. Featured speakers include Kristen Cavallo, CEO of The Martin Agency; Lindsey Slaby, founder of Sunday Dinner; and Brent Hodgins, managing director of Mirren, as well as panelists from a who's who of indie agencies. For tickets and info, click here.

Northwell creates documentary on Ukraine healthcare system 

Northwell Health has launched “Two Wars,” a film documenting the devastating impact the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had on hospitals and medical care in the affected region.

Directed by French-Polish independent director Rafael Lewandowski, the 15-minute film follows the life of Dr. Natalia Fedyk, a transfusiology specialist and podiatrist working in Lviv in western Ukraine. 

Featuring Ukrainian folk music performed by Northwell’s own Nurse Choir, the film is part of Northwell’s “Raise Health” movement developed by StrawberryFrog. Northwell aims to spread awareness and has published videos online and on social media aiming to attract donations and telehealth support from external doctors.

Northwell Health has built a countrywide telemedicine support system to help Ukraine’s frontline healthcare system.

WPP partners with the Ukraine government

WPP has partnered with Ukraine to attract investment and help rebuild the country's economy.

WPP agencies based in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic will work with Ukraine government officials on the “Advantage Ukraine” initiative to demonstrate that Ukraine is open for business. Beyond the initiative, WPP and the Ukraine government will together showcase the variety of talent and expertise in the country across agriculture, technology, education and creative industries. 

Period power

Midol by Bayer has partnered with agency Twelvenote to create “The Real Reason: A Social Experiment,” an effort meant to reinforce that period symptoms are not something people should have to push through. 

A survey by Morning Consult for Bayer's Midol brand found that only about 54% of adults who mensturate feel it is acceptable to cancel or reschedule social or academic obligations because of period symptoms. As a result, many women make up other excuses, so Midol created a video to encourage people to openly recognize that period symptoms are a valid reason to take time for yourself.

The video captures students, writers and police officers explaining to friends, family, school and work colleagues that they are calling out due to their periods. The video ends with a voiceover saying “Period is power" and "Go ahead. Say the real reason.”

‘Smoothie It Over’ this summer

Smoothie King, aided by agency Gertrude, launched two social media campaigns promoting its newest product.

The first campaign, titled “Smoothie It Over,” launched on June 21, National Smoothie Day, across the smoothie brand’s social media channels. The brand’s Healthy Reward Members have been invited to receive a free 20-ounce smoothie when ordering any smoothie through the app.

The second campaign, hashtagged “#OriginalAF#SlimAF,” will launch on June 29. The campaign promotes the brand’s “Angel Food smoothie” as well as its newest derivative “Angel Food Slim." Under this two-phased promotion, the brand’s reward members are eligible to buy one 20-ounce order of either version of Angel Food smoothie for $4 after 4 p.m. until June 28 and two for $8 between June 29 and Aug. 31.

Argonaut expands leadership team 

Argonaut has announced four new senior hires and one promotion as it continues to grow since its New York office opened in March 2021.

Credit: Argonaut

Hemant Anant Jain joins as executive creative director, a new role at the agency, after a stint as group creative director at Huge. Ashley Aagaard starts as head of people, another new role. Aagaard has experience in talent acquisition and human resources for agencies including Colle McVoy and Barkley. Goodby Silverstein & Partners alum Allan Flores takes on the role of chief financial officer, replacing Ana Dixon, who left the agency earlier this year.  Audrey Weber left her role as resource management and scheduling lead at Accenture Interactive to join Argonaut as director of operations. That post was previously held by Megan Enneking, who left last fall.

In addition, the agency has promoted Alan Stout from head of strategy to chief strategy officer, a new position at Argonaut. Stout joined the agency in 2017.

Just briefly

Amsterdam-based agency Zerotrillion has hired Sarah Thao Nguyen as creative director, leading design for its newly opened New York office. Nguyen is the first major hire for Zerotrillion's New York office since Chantelle Brinkley was tapped as the managing director earlier this year. Formerly design lead for Google Creative Labs, Nguyen has previously worked for IBM, United and Motorola during her time at agencies including Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and Ogilvy.

R/GA New York has appointed April Quinn to managing director. The role was most recently held by Nick Allen, who left the company. Quinn has been at the agency for six years and has held many roles there, including leading the Verizon business, launching R/GA’s health practice and more. She will work closely with Fabiano Coura, president of the Americas, and other office leads in the region.

Tony Hao

Tony Hao is an Ad Age intern. He's an undergraduate student at Yale majoring in English. He has worked for RADII, Yale Daily News, and Yale's Journal of Literary Translation.

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

