Agency news you need to know this week

Featuring Ukrainian folk music performed by Northwell’s own Nurse Choir, the film is part of Northwell’s “Raise Health” movement developed by StrawberryFrog. Northwell aims to spread awareness and has published videos online and on social media aiming to attract donations and telehealth support from external doctors.

Northwell Health has built a countrywide telemedicine support system to help Ukraine’s frontline healthcare system.

WPP partners with the Ukraine government

WPP has partnered with Ukraine to attract investment and help rebuild the country's economy.

WPP agencies based in Ukraine, Poland and the Czech Republic will work with Ukraine government officials on the “Advantage Ukraine” initiative to demonstrate that Ukraine is open for business. Beyond the initiative, WPP and the Ukraine government will together showcase the variety of talent and expertise in the country across agriculture, technology, education and creative industries.

Period power

Midol by Bayer has partnered with agency Twelvenote to create “The Real Reason: A Social Experiment,” an effort meant to reinforce that period symptoms are not something people should have to push through.