Agency news you need to know this week

Before joining HH&Y, Leonardi was at Hill Holliday where he led the expansion of the agency’s health practice and did work for brands like Cosentyx, Invokana, Xarelto, Zarbee's, Kisqali and more. HH&Y brought Cirillo to Havas Tonic in 2020 from BBDO.

Leadership changes

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York has hired Rori DuBoff as its first chief innovation officer. She joins after spending five years at Accenture Song as managing director of North America innovation lead and experience strategy. Prior to Accenture, she had senior roles at Havas Media Group and Ogilvy. She will report to the agency’s New York CEO Nancy Reyes.

Shoes for the grill master

Ace Hardware has teamed up with OKRP and Dominic Ciambrone, founder of The Shoe Surgeon to create a shoe fit for all the grilling needs that dads deserve.

The shoes have Bluetooth technology that allows dads to start their grilling playlist with a click of a button, pre-smashed backs that make them easier to slip on and off, heat-sensitive leather that changes colors while grilling and soft turf insoles.