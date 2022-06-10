Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
Venables Bell + Partners has hired Jasmine Clark as its new head of strategy. She succeeds Gavin Jones, who was recently named managing director. Clark most recently was co-head of strategy at Preacher, where she led the strategy department and oversaw work for E&J Gallo, StreetEasy, and Jamba.
Rahel Rasu is heading to Accenture Song to serve as global lead of content and messaging. Rasu is currently chief communications officer at IPG Mediabrands and before that served as head of global comms at DDB Worldwide. She also held lead communications roles at McCann Worldgroup, last as senior VP-global communications, and before that worked as a research associate at Ad Age.
EP+Co has been named agency of record for John Deere’s Construction Division. It has served as AOR for Deere’s Residential Agriculture and Turf Division since 2018. The agency will work on brand, creative, strategy and content and will use its in-house production capabilities.
BBH entertainment, the entertainment development arm of BBH USA, has brought on Ali Fazel as its new senior VP and head of development and current programming. He is replacing Will Swann. Fazel will lead the development of its entertainment content, focusing on both branded and unbranded, including tv, feature film and documentary. He will report to BBH USA CEO Amani Duncan.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Tobacco Control Program (CTCP) have put out a request for proposal and are looking for an agency to create a statewide media campaign. It is a $200 million, five-year contract starting in September.
Grow has expanded its executive team with the promotion of Sarah Ann Walters to chief client officer and the hiring of Anjana Kacker as chief operating officer. Walters joined the agency almost five years ago as a strategist, while Kacker comes on after serving as senior VP of operations and resource management at Dentsu.
M&C Saatchi has launched One-to-One, a new CRM agency within the M&C Saatchi Group, operating out of New York. The agency was formerly known as Lida, a customer relationship management agency. One-to-One has also launched the MarTech Studio, which provides tech services to support a brand's marketing technologies.
OH Partners opened a new office in Las Vegas. The 6,700-square-foot office is in the Rainbow Sunset Pavilion. The new space has more than 30 employees. The Phoenix-based agency is hiring in creative and media positions for both locations.
UTA has acquired MediaHound, a software and data analytics company. The agency’s research, data analytics and digital strategy division, UTA IQ, will use MediaHound's technology to produce more insights and focus on user recommendation engines. MediaHound employees will become part of UTA IQ.
Contributing: Alexandra Jardine, Ann-Christine Diaz