Agency news you need to know this week: Mother’s Day edition

Just briefly
Creative agency TDA Boulder has named Jeremy Seibold as partner, the second partner in the agency’s 33-year history. He will report directly to Thomas Dooley, founder and executive creative director, and Jonathan Schoenberg, executive creative director and partner. Prior to his new role, Seibold was creative director at the agency.
Wolff Olins has hired Neil Cooper as senior creative director and Astrid D’Hondt as associate creative director. Prior to coming to Wolff Olins, Cooper was the digital design director for Rehab and D’Hondt was the design director at DixonBaxi.
Ogilvy is combining all of its offices in Canada to create Ogilvy Canada. Offices in Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto will be led by a single national executive team that has leaders from every office. The executive team will be led by Marie-Lise Campeau, president of Ogilvy Canada.
BBH is celebrating 40 years with the launch of a global short film competition. The competition is open to anyone and is called “Differently Does It," launching in the U.K., U.S., Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai. Applications are now open and will remain open for four weeks. Four winners will be selected in July and each will receive a budget of $20,000 to create four short films to premiere in London in December 2022.
Media.Monks has tapped Mike Davidson as its head of production, a new role at the agency. Davidson will focus on the Mondelez account. Prior to coming to Media.Monks, he worked as head of production for Leo Burnett