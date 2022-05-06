Agency news you need to know this week: Mother’s Day edition

The event took place in Orange, Connecticut on May 5 at Montana Nights Axe Throwing with 18 staffers from the agency attending, including six moms. At the end of the night, there was a showdown between the moms to see who would be named “Haddad’s Bad Ax Mom” and get their name on the agency’s plaque of winners.

The agency’s PR and Community Relations Director, Cindy Carrasquilla, took home the title.

Working moms

Horizon Media launched “The Mother of all Titles” campaign to celebrate and support working moms for Mother’s Day this year.

The new campaign allows for a social community of working moms and mom allies to share stories and insights on LinkedIn about their personal experiences as working mothers, as well as offer advice for companies to provide more resources and support for them.

The agency’s LinkedIn page will share the stories. However, anyone can participate. People can add to their picture a #TheMotherOfAllTitles photo frame, add a manifesto banner and update their title by adding “working mom” or “mom ally." People are encouraged to add the hashtag in any LinkedIn post celebrating or discussing motherhood in the workplace.