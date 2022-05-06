Agency News

Agency news you need to know this week: Mother’s Day edition

Shops are celebrating all kinds of moms this year
By Keira Wingate. Published on May 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Edelman unit advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate, per leaked agency memo
Credit: BSSP

This isn't your typical Mother's Day: News that the Supreme Court could soon strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide, has put a whole new perspective on the holiday. And agencies are responding in a creative fashion, such as GSD&M's "Forced Mother's Day" card.

Here, we document a few other agency approaches to the holiday.

The art of motherhood

Two creative directors at The Martin Agency, Kate Placentra and Kim Nguyen, created a website and a collection of art and poems meant to bring some peace to mothers everywhere who may be stressed and anxious.

Credit: Martin

The website is called “Motherhood?” and features a collection of art for sale, including a white button-up shirt festooned with teething devices, a purse made out of an actual diaper, and a stuffed owl with a plastic outlet cover attached to it. The poem for the last reads: "I need you to stop sticking your little fingers in everything you see. I need to stop thinking about you electrocuting yourself over and over and over over again. I need those outlet plug things. I need an outlet."

On May 4, the duo also launched a book for Maternal Mental Health Awareness Day that will be available for purchase along with the other pieces of art. Each purchase will be donated to Postpartum Support International, a nonprofit that helps women and families worldwide get access to information, social support and informed professional care to deal with mental health issues that arise from childbirth. 

Read more: 'Forced Mother's Day' campaign takes on abortion controversy

The many moms

To celebrate Mother’s Day this year, Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners wanted to create something meant to honor mothers of all kinds. 

The agency created a one-minute video that features images and videos from many BSSP staffers over the years and is voiced over by the agency’s Strategy Director Cierra Moore. Her personal story with motherhood was used as inspiration for the narrative. Moore is heard celebrating moms “who couldn't, or ones who decided they shouldn’t” and “to moms who were told they were too old or too young.” The video ends with, “For every mom who may not always get to be celebrated” on the screen.

A cutting edge approach to Mother’s Day 

Nothing says "Mother's Day" like axe throwing. That's at least the logic of creative agency Haddad & Partners, which hosted an axe-throwing competition to celebrate Mother’s Day. The team-building activity was meant to encourage moms to “throw” off some steam.

Credit: Haddad & Partners

The event took place in Orange, Connecticut on May 5 at Montana Nights Axe Throwing with 18 staffers from the agency attending, including six moms. At the end of the night, there was a showdown between the moms to see who would be named “Haddad’s Bad Ax Mom” and get their name on the agency’s plaque of winners. 

The agency’s PR and Community Relations Director, Cindy Carrasquilla, took home the title. 

Working moms

Horizon Media launched “The Mother of all Titles” campaign to celebrate and support working moms for Mother’s Day this year. 

The new campaign allows for a social community of working moms and mom allies to share stories and insights on LinkedIn about their personal experiences as working mothers, as well as offer advice for companies to provide more resources and support for them. 

The agency’s LinkedIn page will share the stories. However, anyone can participate. People can add to their picture a #TheMotherOfAllTitles photo frame, add a manifesto banner and update their title by adding “working mom” or “mom ally." People are encouraged to add the hashtag in any LinkedIn post celebrating or discussing motherhood in the workplace.

Credit: Horizon Media

Just briefly 

Creative agency TDA Boulder has named Jeremy Seibold as partner, the second partner in the agency’s 33-year history. He will report directly to Thomas Dooley, founder and executive creative director, and Jonathan Schoenberg, executive creative director and partner. Prior to his new role, Seibold was creative director at the agency. 

Wolff Olins has hired Neil Cooper as senior creative director and Astrid D’Hondt as associate creative director. Prior to coming to Wolff Olins, Cooper was the digital design director for Rehab and D’Hondt was the design director at DixonBaxi.

Ogilvy is combining all of its offices in Canada to create Ogilvy Canada. Offices in Quebec City, Montreal and Toronto will be led by a single national executive team that has leaders from every office. The executive team will be led by Marie-Lise Campeau, president of Ogilvy Canada.

BBH is celebrating 40 years with the launch of a global short film competition. The competition is open to anyone and is called “Differently Does It,"  launching in the U.K., U.S., Shanghai, Singapore and Mumbai. Applications are now open and will remain open for four weeks. Four winners will be selected in July and each will receive a budget of $20,000 to create four short films to premiere in London in December 2022. 

Media.Monks has tapped Mike Davidson as its head of production, a new role at the agency. Davidson will focus on the Mondelez account. Prior to coming to Media.Monks, he worked as head of production for Leo Burnett

Ad Age events and 40 under 40

In this article:

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Edelman unit advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate, per leaked agency memo

Edelman unit advises clients to stay silent on abortion debate, per leaked agency memo
Stagwell posts 23.6% first-quarter organic net revenue growth

Stagwell posts 23.6% first-quarter organic net revenue growth
Roe v. Wade—'Forced Mother's Day' campaign from GSD&M takes on abortion controversy

Roe v. Wade—'Forced Mother's Day' campaign from GSD&M takes on abortion controversy
S4 Capital reports 2021 results after 'unacceptable' and 'embarrassing' delay

S4 Capital reports 2021 results after 'unacceptable' and 'embarrassing' delay
Barbarian hires ex-Peloton creative as its chief creative officer

Barbarian hires ex-Peloton creative as its chief creative officer
Prudential puts creative account into review

Prudential puts creative account into review
Publicis Groupe buys Profitero, deepening analytics capabilities as online sales slow

Publicis Groupe buys Profitero, deepening analytics capabilities as online sales slow
Titania Tran on the power of 'broken English'

Titania Tran on the power of 'broken English'