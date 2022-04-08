Agency news you need to know this week

Breines has been with the agency for seven years and was named president, making her the first woman to hold the title in the agency’s 22-year history. Molsen takes the role of managing director, focusing on operations and delivery; she will be responsible for finance, operations, diversity equality and inclusion strategy and the future of distributed work for the agency. Zimmerman is now managing director focused on new business growth and leads the agency’s West Coast expansion operations.

The hires follow a string of new business wins for the agency for brands such as Starbucks and JP Morgan Chase. Big Spaceship was also named creative agency of record for PepsiCo’s Evolve and female healthcare company Tia.

TikTok U

TikTok has launched Creative Agency Partnership University exclusively for creative agencies. The virtual educational program is meant to help agency and freelance creatives with the tools and best practices on the app.

CAP University is completely free and offers five different courses. TikTok 101 breaks down statistics and data about the app. TikTok: From Briefing to Pitching explains what ideas work best for the platform. Concepting & Creating TikTok will take trends, patterns and learnings and explain how they are created. Trends and Music Licensing dissects trends on the app. Collaborating with Creators is another course that will be offered.

The courses will be held online. After completing each lesson, those enrolled can sign up for live office hours to chat with the TikTok CAP team. Shops can sign up online on the TikTok CAP University website.

VMLY&R Health hires first CEO

VMLY&R Health has named Claire Gillis to the newly created role of CEO. Gillis will also be a part of the VMLY&R global leadership team.

Gillis’ new role reaches across all health operations in the global VMLY&R network, supporting the growth and development of VMLY&R Health in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The agency has also created four new positions to bolster the global health leadership team.

Those roles include Jason Gloye, co-lead North America and chief client officer, who will be responsible for growing and maintaining client relationships; Christianna Gorin, co-lead North America and chief experience officer, who will expand the application for CX for health; Walt Geer, chief experience design officer, who will work on both creative and strategy teams; and Olivia Collins, managing director of global growth, who will focus on business development.

Also, the agency has named Fábia Juliasz as regional chief data and knowledge officer for Latin America and CEO of Marketdata. Marketdata Founder Rubens Stephan is retiring from the position after leading the company for more than 20 years. In her new role, Juliasz will expand Marketdata’s technology and data capabilities to clients in the Latin America region and VMLY&R’s global network.