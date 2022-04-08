Agency news you need to know this week

Lenovo picks Assembly for media AOR
Stagwell’s media agency Assembly has won global media agency of record duties for technology company Lenovo. The agency will manage media for Lenovo’s consumers, commercial and small and medium sized business segments on a global scale, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.
Lenovo brought the agency on to strengthen its audience-centric and insight-led media approach. It also wants to focus on data convergence, performance measurement and technology to enhance marketing effectiveness, the agency said.
This is the latest win for Assembly this year, which snagged media AOR assignments for Atlantic Broadband (the eighth-largest U.S. cable and internet provider) and ConEdison, both alongside Stagwell siblings.
Enter the 2022 Small Agency Awards at AdAge.com/SAA2022
Republica Havas hires new chief creative officer
Republica Havas has brought on Tony Waissmann as its chief creative officer. The role was previously held by co-founder Luis Casamayor, who has been named creative chairman.
Waissmann will be moving to Miami from Buenos Aires to lead the agency’s creative organization. In Latin America he was chief creative officer at HOY by Havas, a creative agency in LatAm with offices in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico. Prior to working with Havas, he was the director for Underground, a school for creatives founded in 2001 with offices in Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru and Mexico.
This is the latest new hire for Republica Havas, which brought on Catarina Gonçalves as chief strategy officer in February. She will oversee the agency’s strategy, research, data and analytics, and content and social media practices.
Just briefly
David&Goliath won agency of record for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, an international, nonprofit conservation organization. The alliance operates the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The agency’s first work for the brand will center around the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s 50th anniversary and is currently slated to release in May.
Dagger named Christofer Peterson as its first-ever chief people officer. Prior to her new role, she was senior VP of people and culture at the agency. Peterson joined Dagger in 2020 after working at Hearts & Science.
Retail store PacSun has tapped Tinuiti as its media agency of record. The independent performance marketing firm will be taking a "funnel-media" approach to further enhance the brand's presence, the agency said. Tinuti will oversee analytics, creative strategy, display, paid search, paid social and shoppable media.
The Advertising Hall of Fame is taking place on April 26 at Cipriani Wall Street, during which the American Advertising Federation will induct eight people into the Advertising Hall of Fame. The honorees are Annie Leibovitz, photographer; Nina DiSesa, former chairman and chief creative officer, McCann; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman; Judy McGrath, former chairman and CEO, MTV Networks; Wenda Harris Millard, vice chairman, MediaLink; J. Melvin Muse, founder and chairman emeritus, Muse Communications; Andrew Robertson, president and CEO, BBDO Worldwide; and Michael Roth, retired chairman and CEO, The Interpublic Group.