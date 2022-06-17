Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly

Big Spaceship is expanding to the West Coast with new leadership based out of Seattle. The new Emerald City-based cohort will be led by Stacey Zimmerman, managing director, who will continue to oversee client relationships and focus on agency growth. Relocating along with Zimmerman is Dan Bort, senior VP, leading the agency’s strategy and analytics practice. The westward movement brings the agency closer to long-term clients including Starbucks while supporting new partnerships with West Coast-based clients including Amazon.

IPG Health has launched Humancare, a healthcare communications agency. The new agency's capabilities include brand strategy, creative, and brand engagement. It will be led by Greg Lao, managing director, who will report to Tammy Fischer, group president.

The Brandtech Group, formerly You & Mr Jones, acquired a majority stake in e-commerce SaaS platform Acorn-i. The deal, announced on Wednesday, was led by Virginie Douin, The Brandtech Group partner and former head of Amazon’s global partner program. Founded in 2019, Acorn-i has offices in the U.S. and the U.K. with about 100 clients across five continents.

UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, has been named media agency of record for Upwork. Following appointments of media agency of record by high-profile clients including Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings and Storck USA, UM will begin working with the California-based freelancing platform. It will take on Upwork’s brand media strategy, planning, buying, and data & analytics duties.

Influencer marketing agency Pixly has been acquired by Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC). The acquisition, announced on Tuesday, follows ACC's 64% revenue growth in 2021. ACC's recent client wins include Ralph Lauren, Nike, HBO, LinkedIn, CBS, Grubhub, Propel, and WeTransfer. Los Angeles-based ACC had previously acquired Stripe THeory, MKG, and Pink Sparrow.

Arla Foods, a Scandinavian-based dairy cooperative, has awarded Accenture Song the brief for two new pan-European sub-brands. The holding company is the brand's lead digital agency of record and the pitch wins for the new brands has secured its position as Arla’s lead global creative agency.

Global digital agency DEPT(R) has hired Pooja Dindigal as its first global impact manager. The agency is a Certified B Corporation and holds Climate Neutral certified status. Dindigal will work with DEPT(R)’s B Corp team to refine the agency’s impact strategy. She was previously a member of B Lab U.S. & Canada, where she helped grow the B Corp movement in North America and served on its Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

Chicago-based agency 1o8 has hired Amanda Jacobs for its new position of head of people planning and talent acquisition. The agency aims to hire more people in the next three to six months. It recently won clients including Ty, Trejo’s Tacos, and Lake & Skye. Jacobs was previously VMLY&R's associate director of talent acquisition.