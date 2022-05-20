Audi hires Ogilvy as creative agency of record

Audi of America has hired Ogilvy as its creative agency of record, ending an eight-month review.

Venables, Bell & Partners had held the account since 2007. The review began 10 months after Audi of America hired Tara Rush as its chief marketing officer. Rush was promoted from her previous role as chief communications officer.

Rush in a statement to Ad Age said: “With the launch of our global brand campaign, ‘Future is an Attitude,’ we are transforming and reshaping the perception of Audi in the U.S. We are thrilled to welcome Ogilvy as our new creative and strategic agency of record. Together, we will bring to life an innovative, purposeful and electric future—a story we look forward to sharing with our Audi fans and customers.”

The global campaign, which was announced in late 2020, plays into the brand’s aggressive electric vehicle goals. It also marks a shift to more centralization in Audi’s marketing, or as the automaker said in a 2020 statement, it “will unite worldwide marketing activities from now on, while taking account of cultural and country-specific requirements.”

Ogilvy already works for Audi in South Africa, China, and Germany. It will handle the U.S. account via its New York and Washington, D.C. offices. Audi of America is based in Herndon, Virginia.