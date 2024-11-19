Agency News

How young creatives can be bold and intentional in their careers

On Breaking and Entering Media’s latest episode, Uncommon Creative Studio's Sam Shepherd discusses creative risks and lessons for aspiring advertisers
By Geno Schellenberger. Published on November 19, 2024.
How brands can protect themselves in media agency contracts

Sam Shepherd, chief creative officer of Uncommon Creative Studio New York.

Credit: Uncommon Creative Studio; Courtesy of Breaking & Entering

In partnership with Breaking and Entering Media, Ad Age is publishing the “Breaking and Entering” podcast on AdAge.com. Learn more about the show at Breaking-Entering.com.

In the latest episode of the “Breaking and Entering Advertising” podcast Sam Shepherd, chief creative officer of Uncommon Creative Studio New York, shares the lessons he’s learned in his career and what drives creativity at the agency’s first major outpost beyond London.

For Shepherd, a career-defining project was “The Lost Class”, a bold campaign from Leo Burnett that addressed gun violence for gun safety advocacy group Change the Ref. The campaign featured major gun rights figures delivering graduation speeches to empty seats symbolizing students lost to gun violence, highlighting to Shepherd the importance of risk-taking and the power of creativity to drive cultural impact. “We’re not going to touch this space unless we have something we feel like we’re going to get arrested over,” Shepherd said.

It was that work that drew Uncommon Co-Founder Nils Leonard to Shepherd, whose approach to breakthrough campaigns aligned with the studio’s goal of creating work that resonates far beyond advertising. Uncommon’s guiding principles, which are deeply ingrained in its culture, resonated with Shepherd. Those include, “later means never,” which Shepherd described as the urgency of action in creative work and the mantra “no passengers,” where the studio expects everyone contributes fully, with no B team.

For aspiring advertisers, Shepherd stresses the value of being intentional in career moves. “Look at the ads you love, study the people who made them and go work with them,” he advised, emphasizing the importance of finding mentors and the right creative environments. He also encourages emerging talent to embrace the hustle, noting, “Passion and hustle can literally get you 99% of the way there.”

To hear more from Shepherd, including his advice for advertisers of all levels and what drives Uncommon Creative Studio, listen to the full episode on Spotify.

About Breaking and Entering Media

Breaking and Entering Media is a leading platform dedicated to helping everyone better understand and break into the advertising world. Whether aspiring advertisers landing their first job, agencies winning their dream clients or production companies connecting with top agencies, Breaking and Entering bridges the gap and helps people pull off their ultimate “heist” in the industry. Founded in 2020, it quickly became a top resource for industry insights, strategies and expert advice. Consistently ranked as one of the top 5 advertising podcasts globally, Breaking and Entering exists to tell the stories that break down the advertising industry and empower its audience to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Geno Schellenberger

Geno Schellenberger is the founder and host of the "Breaking and Entering" podcast, the leading advertising podcast for students.

