How young creatives can be bold and intentional in their careers

In the latest episode of the “Breaking and Entering Advertising” podcast Sam Shepherd, chief creative officer of Uncommon Creative Studio New York, shares the lessons he’s learned in his career and what drives creativity at the agency’s first major outpost beyond London.

For Shepherd, a career-defining project was “The Lost Class”, a bold campaign from Leo Burnett that addressed gun violence for gun safety advocacy group Change the Ref. The campaign featured major gun rights figures delivering graduation speeches to empty seats symbolizing students lost to gun violence, highlighting to Shepherd the importance of risk-taking and the power of creativity to drive cultural impact. “We’re not going to touch this space unless we have something we feel like we’re going to get arrested over,” Shepherd said.