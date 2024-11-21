Agency News

What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot

On Breaking and Entering Media’s latest episode, WPP’s global chief creative officer recounts a critical professional decision
By Geno Schellenberger. Published on November 21, 2024.
How young creatives can be bold and intentional in their careers

Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer of WPP.

Credit: WPP; Courtesy of Breaking & Entering

In partnership with Breaking and Entering Media, Ad Age is publishing the “Breaking and Entering” podcast on AdAge.com. Learn more about the show at Breaking-Entering.com.

“I was on the path to be one of those people that was going to be good in a room. I was good at being with people, good at selling things but I didn’t have the work.”

In the latest episode of the “Breaking and Entering Advertising” podcast, Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer of WPP, details what led him to change course at the age of 34.

Breaking into the industry wasn’t easy for Reilly, who credits his mother’s connection in her bowling league for helping him find a way in. That connection led to an intro to Bruce Nelson, then global chief creative officer of McCann Erickson. “It took me a year to get that first job,” Reilly said. “I just pestered Bruce Nelson and would go back every month to show him progress.”

His career took off from there, yet as it gained momentum, Reilly realized that despite holding a prestigious title and earning a high salary, something critical was missing—the work. “You have two choices,” he explained. “Go on that path where you don’t have the work, but you have everything else, and you maybe can keep going, and you may keep ascending and having a good career, or you figure out how to go back and get the work.”

“I wanted to be a great creative. And I had all the other skills but didn’t have the work. Maybe because of opportunity, maybe because I just wasn’t good enough,” he admitted. “So I took a pay cut and a title cut down to CPB [Crispin Porter + Bogusky], and became a copywriter and started over. And that was it.”

With that decision, Reilly refocused on his craft and built a portfolio that eventually led to roles including McCann Worldgroup’s creative chairman and Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s worldwide chief creative officer.

To aspiring advertisers, Reilly emphasizes the importance of getting that first opportunity. “Get your first job. It’s much easier to get your next job once you’re in the business,” he said. He also encourages young creatives to embrace feedback and hone their craft.

“Try to be that person who understands how to take feedback and turn it into gold. Say yes to everything, work on everything you can and don’t be a complainer. Question the feedback, but take it with some level of positivity that the clients you’re dealing with know more than you might know.”

Hear more about Reilly’s advertising journey and his perspective on the industry’s future in the full episode on Spotify.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen here or subscribe via Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music or Audible
Click here
About Breaking and Entering Media

Breaking and Entering Media is a leading platform dedicated to helping everyone better understand and break into the advertising world. Whether aspiring advertisers landing their first job, agencies winning their dream clients or production companies connecting with top agencies, Breaking and Entering bridges the gap and helps people pull off their ultimate “heist” in the industry. Founded in 2020, it quickly became a top resource for industry insights, strategies and expert advice. Consistently ranked as one of the top 5 advertising podcasts globally, Breaking and Entering exists to tell the stories that break down the advertising industry and empower its audience to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape.

Geno Schellenberger

Geno Schellenberger is the founder and host of the "Breaking and Entering" podcast, the leading advertising podcast for students.

