What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot

His career took off from there, yet as it gained momentum, Reilly realized that despite holding a prestigious title and earning a high salary, something critical was missing—the work. “You have two choices,” he explained. “Go on that path where you don’t have the work, but you have everything else, and you maybe can keep going, and you may keep ascending and having a good career, or you figure out how to go back and get the work.”

“I wanted to be a great creative. And I had all the other skills but didn’t have the work. Maybe because of opportunity, maybe because I just wasn’t good enough,” he admitted. “So I took a pay cut and a title cut down to CPB [Crispin Porter + Bogusky], and became a copywriter and started over. And that was it.”

With that decision, Reilly refocused on his craft and built a portfolio that eventually led to roles including McCann Worldgroup’s creative chairman and Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s worldwide chief creative officer.

To aspiring advertisers, Reilly emphasizes the importance of getting that first opportunity. “Get your first job. It’s much easier to get your next job once you’re in the business,” he said. He also encourages young creatives to embrace feedback and hone their craft.

“Try to be that person who understands how to take feedback and turn it into gold. Say yes to everything, work on everything you can and don’t be a complainer. Question the feedback, but take it with some level of positivity that the clients you’re dealing with know more than you might know.”

