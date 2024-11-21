What aspiring ad professionals can learn from Rob Reilly's mid-career pivot

In partnership with Breaking and Entering Media, Ad Age is publishing the “Breaking and Entering” podcast on AdAge.com. Learn more about the show at Breaking-Entering.com.
“I was on the path to be one of those people that was going to be good in a room. I was good at being with people, good at selling things but I didn’t have the work.”
In the latest episode of the “Breaking and Entering Advertising” podcast, Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer of WPP, details what led him to change course at the age of 34.
Breaking into the industry wasn’t easy for Reilly, who credits his mother’s connection in her bowling league for helping him find a way in. That connection led to an intro to Bruce Nelson, then global chief creative officer of McCann Erickson. “It took me a year to get that first job,” Reilly said. “I just pestered Bruce Nelson and would go back every month to show him progress.”