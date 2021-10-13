Chanel moves $500 million global media account to Omnicom from WPP

Chanel has moved its global media account to Omnicom Media Group from WPP following a review, as the global prestige fragrance and luxury fashion marketer rebounds from pandemic-induced struggles.

The OMG-wide unit serving Chanel will reside inside PHD, according to a person familiar with the matter, who pegged global media spending at $500 million. A Chanel-specific unit of WPP’s GroupM agency executives, originally formed in 2013, had previously handled the account, which had been in WPP’s hands more than 20 years.

“After a competitive pitch over several months, we confirm that we have appointed Omnicom as our new global media agency” to begin in January, according to a Chanel statement. “We were particularly impressed by their strategic approach, understanding of the brand and ability to organize around our requirements. We wish to thank WPP for their valued counsel over the past two decades supporting our growth."

