The Community names global chief strategy officer

Born in Mexico and raised in Miami, Maicon has always paid mind to how cross-cultural influences have shaped brands and consumers’ perceptions of them. Last year for Ad Age, he looked back on creative brand moves from over the years that reflected LatinX influence on the broader culture. “It reminded me how important the culturally fluid perspective is to modern work and how important creativity is to me,” Maicon told Ad Age. “The Community has both in spades. Plus, I like the blurred lines between strategy and creative.”

“The agency has uniquely culturally aware roots, with diverse thought and creativity first, and they share my background and trajectory,” Maicon added in a statement. “Coming to a place that truly sees people and their unique capabilities, and deeply cares about and protects creative thinking—as a strategist, that’s exciting. I couldn’t be more honored to join them in helping brands grow, thrive, and do interesting things in the world.”

“Where does a strategy end and an idea begin?” added Joaquín Mollá, founder and chief creative officer of The Community. "Nobody knows. All the great creatives are strategists at some level. And the same happens with great strategists. When both sides understand that, getting to the right idea becomes a very collaborative process. And that’s what I love about Lee. He brings a strong point of view to the table, but he is also a great team player. He is a global thinker who loves this industry, loves great work and hates when great work dies as much as we do. Having him fight the good fight with us every day is truly amazing. He will definitely make us a better company,”

Along with Maicon, The Community tapped former FCB Director of Strategy James Friedman as SVP-strategy to lead the agency on Verizon.