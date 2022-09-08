The Community names global chief strategy officer

The Community has named Lee Maicon its global chief strategy officer.
Maicon is an agency vet of more than 25 years who has held key leadership positions at Edelman, McCann and 360i, among others. His arrival will effectively expand the global agency’s strategy offerings across all its offices.
Maicon last served as global chief innovation and strategy officer at Edelman, where he promoted the integration of creative and strategy into the company’s full offering for clients including HP, Google and Samsung. Prior to that, he was McCann North America’s chief strategy officer, following an eight-year stint in the same role at 360i. His earlier roles also saw him leading multicultural efforts at companies including Univision, StarMedia, Grey and more.
Throughout, he's flexed his strategic chops across numerous global brands such as Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Toyota, HBO and Estée Lauder.
Maicon will oversee the agency’s strategic work across all global client partners, including Verizon, Volkswagen, Oreo, Netflix, Diageo, Porsche Latin America, among others. He is the first global CSO taking on all clients in the US and LATAM, including Verizon.
On the executive leadership team, he’ll also partner with agency leaders to ensure it evolves successfully as it grows.