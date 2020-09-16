Dave 'Weather' Edwards joins R3 to lead global business development

Agency News

The R/GA veteran had most recently been serving as global head of growth for BeenThereDoneThat, a role he only took up in March
After exiting R/GA and joining BeenThereDoneThat in March, Dave Edwards is now jumping ship to R3.

Dave Edwards, a former longtime R/GA executive, and most recently the global head of growth for freelancer-led marketing and innovation company BeenThereDoneThat, has joined R3 as executive VP of global business development.

In the role, Edwards—known by some in the industry as "Weather Edwards" for his Instagram meteorology reports—tells Ad Age he will be responsible for bolstering the consultancy's client roster globally, with a particular focus on the U.S. and Europe. He says he will oversee "a small but nimble team" of about five employees concentrated in business development while partnering with R3's marketing division. As a whole, R3 employs about 120 people across 11 offices.

"My responsibilities include filling up that top funnel with interesting brands and clients that need our help," Edwards says. "I'll be going out and doing prospecting and drumming up interest using the content and benchmarking studies R3 puts out. R3 has a great client list ... Coca-Cola, P&G, Samsung. But there are so many other brands that can definitely benefit from R3."

Edwards only joined BeenThereDoneThat in March, after parting ways with R/GA. He had been with R/GA for 14 years, the last 10 of which he was leading new business growth for the Interpublic Group of Cos. agency.

"Dave has been a great member of our team and we wish him well," a BeenThereDoneThat spokesperson said in a statement.

Edwards describes the split with BeenThereDoneThat as "amicable," but that the opportunity with R3 "was right for my long-term goals."

"I've known [R3 Co-founder and Principal Greg Paull] for 10 years," he says. "I've become really intrigued by all of R3's offerings, the content they're putting out on media effectiveness, social media. I always wanted to know what's going on on the consultancy side. And to be able to work with Greg, who is so well respected in the industry, was, for me, an exciting opportunity."

Edwards remains based in New York.

R/GA first hired Edwards in 2005 as a group account director, before promoting him to lead new business growth. Before that, he held stints at IPG's MRM//McCann and WPP's Ogilvy. Edwards is also a new business committee member for the 4A's.

