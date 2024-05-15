David Miami names new chief creative officer

Known as “Ed,” Gianesi has been with David since 2015, most recently as executive creative director in São Paulo. Earlier in his career, he worked at agencies in the Lowe network, both in Brazil and the U.K. His time at Lowe U.K. included five years as global creative director on Unilever (Knorr, Persil, Becel and Signal), Cadillac and other brands.

Gianesi “has a history with David, an agency that highly values its talents and takes pride in seeing them evolve within the network’s structure,” said Carolina Vieira, managing director of David Miami. “Moreover, he brings the experience of working with international clients and brands seeking creative excellence as a business differentiator, poised to make an impact in the U.S. market.”