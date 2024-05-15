David Miami names new chief creative officer

David Miami named Edgard Gianesi its new chief creative officer, succeeding Rafael Donato, who left for Ogilvy Brazil three months ago. Gianesi arrives from David’s São Paulo, Brazil, office.
Known as “Ed,” Gianesi has been with David since 2015, most recently as executive creative director in São Paulo. Earlier in his career, he worked at agencies in the Lowe network, both in Brazil and the U.K. His time at Lowe U.K. included five years as global creative director on Unilever (Knorr, Persil, Becel and Signal), Cadillac and other brands.
Gianesi “has a history with David, an agency that highly values its talents and takes pride in seeing them evolve within the network’s structure,” said Carolina Vieira, managing director of David Miami. “Moreover, he brings the experience of working with international clients and brands seeking creative excellence as a business differentiator, poised to make an impact in the U.S. market.”
One of Gianesi’s first projects at David Miami was the new “Spills” campaign for Coca-Cola, which broke last week.
“David Miami has an incredible track record, and leading this team is a source of pride and a challenge for any creative professional,” said Gianesi. “My goal is to maintain the excellence achieved over the years and keep David Miami at the forefront as one of the most relevant agencies in the world.”
David Miami’s client list includes Google, Netflix and Pennington. The David network also has offices in Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Madrid and New York.