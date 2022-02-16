DDB Chicago and Hearts & Science win Reynolds Consumer Products and Hefty

Omnicom Group’s DDB Chicago and Hearts & Science have won creative agency of record and media agency of record titles, respectively, for Reynolds Consumer Products and Hefty. Havas Chicago, handled both accounts for nearly 12 years.

R3 handled the pitch, which began late in the third quarter of 2021.

Havas did not defend the account. “We are proud of the work delivered during our partnership with Reynolds Consumer Products, including our part of helping to achieve transformative growth in Hefty’s waste bags brand share,” the agency said in a joint statement attributed to Myra Nussbam, president and chief creative officer of Havas Chicago, along with Havas Media Group CEO Greg Walsh. “We had a very productive and dynamic relationship over nearly 12 years and while we opted not to participate in the RFP process, we wish the brands and everyone at RCP well.”

"We are excited about this new partnership and the role both DDB and Hearts & Science will play in this next chapter for Hefty and Reynolds in 2022 and beyond,” said Brienne Neisewander, vice president of Hefty marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products.

This is the second significant win for DDB Chicago under CEO Andrea Diquez, who joined the agency in May 2021 from Saatchi & Saatchi.

While she declined to give specifics on the plan going forward or whether John Cena will continue to do ads for Hefty, Diquez said the company hopes to expand the brand's audience in the future and that every social media platform is “on play right now.”

“Competition is fierce out there,” she said. “We just want those brands to be a part of consumers' conversations every day and so we have to be where they are.”