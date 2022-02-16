Agency News

DDB Chicago and Hearts & Science win Reynolds Consumer Products and Hefty

The accounts were held by Havas Chicago for nearly 12 years
By Keira Wingate. Published on February 16, 2022.
Carter Murray to exit as global CEO of FCB
20220214_reynolds-3x2.jpg

 

 

 

Credit: Reynolds

Omnicom Group’s DDB Chicago and Hearts & Science have won creative agency of record and media agency of record titles, respectively, for Reynolds Consumer Products and Hefty. Havas Chicago, handled both accounts for nearly 12 years. 

R3 handled the pitch, which began late in the third quarter of 2021.

Havas did not defend the account. “We are proud of the work delivered during our partnership with Reynolds Consumer Products, including our part of helping to achieve transformative growth in Hefty’s waste bags brand share,” the agency said in a joint statement attributed to Myra Nussbam, president and chief creative officer of Havas Chicago, along with Havas Media Group CEO Greg Walsh. “We had a very productive and dynamic relationship over nearly 12 years and while we opted not to participate in the RFP process, we wish the brands and everyone at RCP well.”

"We are excited about this new partnership and the role both DDB and Hearts & Science will play in this next chapter for Hefty and Reynolds in 2022 and beyond,” said Brienne Neisewander, vice president of Hefty marketing, Reynolds Consumer Products.

This is the second significant win for DDB Chicago under CEO Andrea Diquez, who joined the agency in May 2021 from Saatchi & Saatchi.

While she declined to give specifics on the plan going forward or whether John Cena will continue to do ads for Hefty, Diquez said the company hopes to expand the brand's audience in the future and that every social media platform is “on play right now.”

“Competition is fierce out there,” she said. “We just want those brands to be a part of consumers' conversations every day and so we have to be where they are.”

Hearts & Science picks up U.S. media for Cox Automotive's Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book
Lindsay Rittenhouse
DDB Chicago appoints Rodrigo Jatene as chief creative officer
Parker Herren
Andrea Diquez, Saatchi & Saatchi's New York CEO, decamps to DDB Chicago
Brian Bonilla

Reynolds Wrap and Hefty food and trash bags were big winners during the first year of the pandemic, when more people were eating at home and packaging more leftovers. But the gains have been uneven. Retail sales of Reynolds foils and wraps plunged 20% in the second quarter of 2021, but by the fourth quarter were up 4%, according to IRI data from EvercoreISI. Food and trash bag sales were nearly flat in the second quarter, up 1%, but rose a healthy 10% in the fourth quarter, according to IRI's data, as price hikes began to set in. 

Reynolds Consumer Products' advertising expenses are down from previous years; its reported 2021 expenses came in at $43 million, $29 million less than 2020. 

Last month, DDB won creative agency of record status for Orkin, the pest control company. In addition to the appointment of Diquez, the shop in October of last year appointed Milo Chao as chief strategy officer and in December tapped Rodrigo Jatene as its chief creative officer. 

Keira Wingate
Keira Wingate

Keira Wingate is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism in New York, where she received her Masters of Arts in business and economic reporting. Before becoming an agency reporter at Ad Age, she covered business and breaking news at USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @KeiraRenee

