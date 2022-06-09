DDB Worldwide and DDB Latina resurrect creative agency DM9

“There are a lot of new needs, a lot of new complexities," Doria said. "Clients, specifically in Brazil, are in need more than ever to be able to deal with one shop that can deliver critical data and disruptive thinking throughout all of the consumer journey."

DM9 will be looking to stand out among competitors by upholding DDB's new brand positioning of "Unexpected Works," centered on ideas that break through creatively but are also effective—a platform the agency introduced on a sheep farm in Garston, New Zealand. "We need to bring ways to make client’s life easier, to find ways to be part of people’s lives in a more meaningful way and in a way that you can be nimble and adapt to change—way faster than we had to do before," Doria said.

"I feel extremely happy and inspired to have the great DM9 come back to Brazil," President and CEO of DDB Latina Juan Carlos Ortiz said in a statement. "It is a DM9 version 3.0 with its DNA in creativity and culture, but looking towards a new moment in the industry, the world, and how creativity impacts and connects people's lives today."