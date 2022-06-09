DDB Worldwide and DDB Latina resurrect creative agency DM9

DDB Worldwide and DDB Latina today have reopened the doors of award-winning Brazilian agency DM9, under the leadership of four veteran execs, including creative vet Icaro Doria. Doria returns to his native country after serving in top creative posts at agencies including DDB New York, Arnold and most recently, Hill Holliday in Boston.
Back in 2017, upon DDB Worldwide’s acquisition of DM9 parent ABC Group, DM9 merged with ABC Group’s Sunset to become SunsetDDB. DM9 had earned the spotlight for its iconic work with brands including FedEx and Johnson&Johnson. The agency garnered Agency of the Year awards in 1998, 1999 and 2009 and Cyber Agency of the Year in 2005 at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.