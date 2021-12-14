Agency News

Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner

Assignment spans beauty, clothes and fragrance brands in more than 20 markets around the world
By Keira Wingate. Published on December 14, 2021.
20211214_Dolce&Gabbana_3x2.jpg
Credit: Dolce & Gabbana

Luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has named Havas Media Group as its global media agency partner following a competitive agency review led by Ebiquity Italy.

The account was defended by Dentsu, which was the incumbent agency for Dolce & Gabbana. Now, Havas will handle media for the entire brand. 

The decision was made because Dolce & Gabbana wanted a transformational agency network partner who could bring strong media buying cohesion.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dolce&Gabbana, a brand revered for its creativity, boldness and innovation—all things we are equally passionate about at Havas Media Group,” said Stefano Spadini, CEO, Havas Media Group Italy. “We have shown value, commitment and energy with the support of proprietary tools able to seize the opportunities of the challenging media scenario. We look forward to enhancing Dolce & Gabbana’s brand essence.”

Havas will now manage media for Dolce & Gabbana's 20-plus markets including the United States, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom and Middle East. The assignment spans the luxury brand's full portfolio, which includes clothing, beauty, fragrances and more. 

“Dolce & Gabbana’s brand, culture and business needs are inextricably linked,” said Peter Mears, global CEO, Havas Media Group. “Our Havas Media Group team brings an innate understanding of the brand’s culture, along with the right capabilities, category experience and talent to deliver against the client’s growth priorities. We are grateful for the opportunity and know great things are to come from this incredible partnership.” 

Much like many other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dolce & Gabbana saw a massive decline in U.S. measured spending. In 2020, U.S. spending was $19.3 million, down from $37.5 million in 2019, a 48.5% decline, according to Kantar. 

