Dolce & Gabbana names Havas Media Group its global media partner

Luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana has named Havas Media Group as its global media agency partner following a competitive agency review led by Ebiquity Italy.

The account was defended by Dentsu, which was the incumbent agency for Dolce & Gabbana. Now, Havas will handle media for the entire brand.

The decision was made because Dolce & Gabbana wanted a transformational agency network partner who could bring strong media buying cohesion.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dolce&Gabbana, a brand revered for its creativity, boldness and innovation—all things we are equally passionate about at Havas Media Group,” said Stefano Spadini, CEO, Havas Media Group Italy. “We have shown value, commitment and energy with the support of proprietary tools able to seize the opportunities of the challenging media scenario. We look forward to enhancing Dolce & Gabbana’s brand essence.”